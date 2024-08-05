  • Monday, 5th August, 2024

Institutes Celebrate Cloud Innovation at USA Annual Convention

The International University of Information Management (IUIM), in collaboration with the Institute of Information Management (IIM), hosted the 2024 Annual Convention Induction and Investiture, in Houston Christian University, USA, recently.

This year’s theme, ‘The Cloud Fusion: Connecting Data, Insight, and Opportunities in the Cloud’, underscored the pivotal role of cloud technology in shaping the future of data management and analytics.

The event brought together thought leaders, industry experts, and academic professionals from around the globe to explore the latest advancements in cloud computing and its transformative impact on data insights and opportunities.

Engaging panel discussions provided attendees with insights into the practical applications of cloud technology in various industries, including finance, healthcare, and education.

Ambassador and International President/Chairman Executive Council-IIM Africa, Dr. Oyedokun A. Oyewole, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “This year’s convention truly embodies the spirit of innovation and collaboration. ‘The Cloud Fusion’ reflects our commitment to advancing the frontiers of cloud technology and harnessing its potential to create new opportunities for data-driven decision-making.”

