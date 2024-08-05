From Bridal to Ready To Wear, Stitches by Bubbles is steadily evolving as a game changer

Getting the right designs curated or picking a ready to wear piece has overtime become a challenge for most ladies who seek luxurious yet quality clothing. Identifying this gap and saddled with a mission to offer value, Stitches by Bubbles is ensuring that from the mind down to the sketching leading to the production results into customers expectations.

Leading their creative process is a research on the clients needs after initial consultation then to sketching ideas. For the brand, Sketching allows them to develop ideas and refine their vision. From rough sketches to selecting the right type of fabric and color to express their design ideas adequately their desire to give value is clearly defined. Then considering silhouette to define a garments shapes and how they fit the clients body, to assembling the garment which involves neat stitching, good ironing and adequate choice for buttons and zips the creative process ensures that clients are first before any other thing to ensure an expected deliverable.

This creative process would help set clear expectations from the beginning as they ensure clients duly get the value of their money. When it comes to Ready To Wear, the brand reviews and analyze several designs over time taking note of styles, shapes, fittings and other features that have been more prominent. This information further helps in the curating process as certain fitting is outlined and little or no adjustments would be made for the walk in customers.