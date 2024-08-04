Trump Agrees to Debate with Kamala Harris on September 4

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Republican presidential candidate, Mr. Donald Trump, has agreed with Fox News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic party presidential nominee on September 4.



“I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4. The debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant… The Fox News debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined,” he said.



“The moderators of the debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the rules will be similar to the rules of my debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his party – but with a full arena audience!” he added.



Trump’s post came hours after Harris secured the Democratic party’s presidential nomination as party standard bearer in November’s election.

Trump’s White House bid was turned upside down on July 21 when President Joe Biden, 81, facing growing concerns about his age and lagging polling numbers, withdrew his candidacy and backed Harris.



Biden bowed out following a disastrous debate performance against Trump in June on CNN.

A second Trump-Biden televised debate had been scheduled for September 10 on ABC television.



That was expected to remain in place, with Harris replacing Biden, but Trump’s spokesman Steven Cheung last week said it was “inappropriate” to schedule it before Harris was formally the Democratic nominee.

In his post Trump gave details of the debate venue and the moderators, saying it would be held before a full audience.