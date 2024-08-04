Tinubu: N570bn Released to 36 States to Expand Livelihood Support to Nigerians
President Bola Tinubu has said that the Federal Government has released N570 billion to the 36 states of the federation to expand livelihood support to Nigerians.
Speaking Sunday during a national broadcast to Nigerians as a result of the hunger protest embarked upon by the citizens, the president added that while 600,000 nano-businesses have benefitted from the Federal Government’s nano-grants, an additional 400,000 more nano-businesses are expected to benefit.
According to him, “More than N570 billion has been released to the 36 states to expand livelihood support to their citizens, while 600,000 nano-businesses have benefitted from our nano-grants. An additional 400,000 more nano-businesses are expected to benefit.”