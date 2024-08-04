  • Sunday, 4th August, 2024

Tinubu: N570bn Released to 36 States to Expand Livelihood Support to Nigerians

Breaking | 38 mins ago

President Bola Tinubu has said that the Federal Government has released N570 billion to the 36 states of the federation to expand livelihood support to Nigerians.
Speaking Sunday during a national broadcast to Nigerians as a result of the hunger protest embarked upon by the citizens, the president added that while 600,000 nano-businesses have benefitted from the Federal Government’s nano-grants, an additional 400,000 more nano-businesses are expected to benefit.
According to him, “More than N570 billion has been released to the 36 states to expand livelihood support to their citizens, while 600,000 nano-businesses have benefitted from our nano-grants. An additional 400,000 more nano-businesses are expected to benefit.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.