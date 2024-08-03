Protests Continue in Lagos, One Killed, 4 Injured in Abuja

*It’s time to go home, Sanwo-Olu appeals

It was a mixed bag for the #Endbadgovernance# protests yesterday, as the action seemed to be losing the steam with which it started in some States the previous day. While it continued peacefully on the second day in Lagos and some other States, there was a clash between protesters and security officials at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, while other parts of the Federal Capital Territory were relatively peaceful.

While some cities witnessed arrests of suspected vandals, others saw the gradual return to normalcy with businesses reopening though protesters still thronged the streets.

However, the northern part of the country which had appeared as the epicenter of the hunger protests where curfew was imposed in some States on the first day, seemed to have come under better control than the previous day as arrests were made while report of casualties reduced across cities in the region.

Also, there were more appeals from government, pressure groups like the leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) and highly placed individuals for protesters to return home having made their points and impact which saw government scrambling for control.

In Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu appealed to protesters who defied thugs that tried in vain through use of threats and attacks to dissuade their action, while in Abuja, the nation’s capital, clashes occurred between the police and protesters who were teargased with a reported casualty and some injuries on the part of the protesters.



Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Committee of International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) yesterday, stated that it had observed with concern a series of indiscriminate attacks on journalists covering the protests in the country.

“We hasten to remind law enforcement agencies that it is the constitutional duty of journalists to cover the protests. They should, therefore, not be attacked while carrying out their duties. While we recognise the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order, it is also the responsibility of journalists to inform the public of happenings in the country.



“Law enforcement agencies are also duty bound to protect journalists. In this regard, we call on the police to investigate attacks on journalists covering the protests. We also demand that journalists be protected from attacks,” a statement jointly signed by Musikilu Mojeed, President, IPI Nigeria and Tobi Soniyi, Legal Adviser, IPI Nigeria respectively, stated.

It listed some of the reported attacks on journalists to include the attack on Benard Akede of News Central Television, who was allegedly interrupted and harassed by Police officers who barred him and other journalists from interviewing anyone during a live broadcast in Lagos and in Kano, a vehicle belonging to Channels Television and conveying about eleven journalists was vandalised.

“Also, in Kano, another vehicle belonging to Premier Radio was attacked. A car belonging to Cool/Wazobia/Arewa FM Kano was also not spared.

“In Abuja, the nation’s capital, Yakubu Mohammed of Premium Times was attacked and injured by Police officers who hit him with the butt of their guns and their batons and caused injuries to his head while covering the protest.

Cameras belonging to journalists were also destroyed by Police officers. Jide Oyekunle, a photojournalist with Daily Independent and Chairman of FCT Correspondent Chapel of the NUJ, was arrested and his mobile telephone seized by Police officers,” it added.





Return Stolen Items to Their Owners, Emir Sanusi Tells Looters



Barely 24 hours after some hoodlums looted public and private properties during Thursday protest, the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged looters to voluntarily return all stolen goods to rightful owners.

Sanusi who made the call at a press conference in his palace yesterday, urged parents, guardians, religious and community leaders to compel those who took part in the looting of the properties to return them.

“When people steal goods they always find a buyer, let us try and refuse to buy stolen goods and instead encourage those young men and women to return those goods to their owners.”

“Today is a sad day for the people of Kano as we reflect over the events of yesterday (Thursday). The violence of yesterday was what scholars and leaders kept warning against the possibility that miscreants and agents of destruction would hijack peaceful demonstrations and use that opportunity to cause mayhem which led to loss of lives and destruction of properties and injuries to countless people.”

“As we said during the stakeholders meeting, any violence in Kano only hurts Kano, it hurts innocent people. The young people who died are our children, the properties that was burnt and stolen belongs to the people of Kano.

“We have set ourselves back. The printing press that was burnt will have to be rebuilt, the machines will have to be bought and these are funds that could have gone into youth empowerment, into poverty alleviation, into education, healthcare and nutrition and addressing the very problems that we are protesting against. Emir Sanusi lamented.





Lagos



Undeterred by threats from hoodlums, protesters persisted in their demonstration for the second day, demanding an end to bad governance and improved living conditions.

Despite warnings from thugs who were roaming around, not to stage a protest at the Gani Fawehinmi’s, Freedom Park, Ojota, the protesters gathered at the park, where Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP) assured them of maximum security.

The CP’s assurance came as a relief to the protesters, who had earlier received threats from hoodlums attempting to disrupt the peaceful demonstration.

Addressing the protesters amidst concerns about their safety, the Lagos State Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Okafor, who was with the protesters for the major parts of the protest yesterday, assured them of maximum protection from the police if they confine their protest inside the park.

Earlier, there were agitations by the protesters as thugs converged at the venue, threatened the protesters, and asked them to return to their various homes to protest and make their demands.

Addressing the protesters upon his arrival, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, said: “I am going to be with you and I’m giving you one hundred per cent that nobody will infiltrate the park. I will not leave here until the end of the protest and will be in charge of the security of this place.”





Abuja



A protester was killed while three others were injured at MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja after officials of Department of State Services (DSS) fired gun shots into the air.

The protesters had reconvened at the stadium under heavy security provided by personnel from the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Police and DSS, after they were denied access to Eagle Square in compliance with a court order.

Some minutes earlier, the protesters were tear gassed at the Berger roundabout in Wuse Zone 6 from where they marched to the stadium singing solidarity songs. Despite the not too pleasant experience, the protesters vowed they would not back out from their action nor be intimidated by security agencies.

Similarly, relative calm pervaded the communities along the strategic Abuja-Keffi Road yesterday as many of the conveners eased off from the road.

This situation was in sharp contrast to the total lockdown witnessed on the road when protesters looted shops, robbed pedestrians and barricaded many segments of it on the first day of the protest.

Apart from protest by a small crowd that was dispersed by soldiers when it gathered at Nyanya, the atmosphere was generally subdued at Nyanya, Mararaba, New Karu, One Man Village and Ado as well as other communities along Abuja-Keffi Road that connected FCT with Nasarawa State.

Markets, shops and fuel stations opened for business while private and commercial vehicles with commuters plied the road.

A police helicopter hovered above the area in the morning while patrol vehicles were strategically packed at different points of the road to maintain law and order.





Rivers



Youths, women, civil society organisations, children, including physically challenged persons yesterday, hit major streets in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, protesting hardship and hunger in the country.

The peaceful protesters in their thousands started their protest in the morning from Pleasure Park on Aba Road, through Garrison to Eastern Bypass axis. They also marched through Aggrey Road in Port Harcourt Township to Government House, then proceeded to Azikiwe Road and terminated at the popular Isaac Boro Park at about 4pm.

During the protest, THISDAY observed that yesterday’s movement had more number of protesters than that of Thursday, although businesses have partially retuned in some areas in Port Harcourt and its environs, government facilities including the Courts, Secretariat and other institutions are still shutdown in dear of vandalism.

It was also noted that the security operatives monitoring the protest in the state, particularly the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Mr. Olatunji Disu, and his men were fully on ground ensuring that there was no breakdown of law by the protesters. There was friendly relationship between the protesters and security agencies during the protest that lasted for about 7hours.



Kwara



The State continued the boycott of the protest as happened on the first day which drew the commendation of the Governor and Chairman Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF) Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who said President Bola Tinubu and leaders across the country had listened to the complaints of citizens on the state of the economy and are making frantic efforts to steadily address those concerns.

The Governor stated this in Ilorin yesterday shortly after observing the Jum’ah prayer at the Alihamdulillaah Mosque GRA, Ilorin, the state capital. According to him, “We have heard you, and a lot more will be done to strengthen the economy and ensure the welfare of the people. I urge all of you to please be patient with the President”.

Abdulrazaq said the President is working on more interventions to ease the burden across the federation.

He again appreciated the people of the state for remaining peaceful as they go about their businesses, saying his administration will continue to prioritise their welfare.



Kaduna



Hundreds of youths in Zaria, Kaduna State trooped out yesterday in continuation with the protest against hunger and bad governance.

The protest in Zaria had been without any violent incident since its commencement on Thursday.

The protesters were said to have barricaded some major roads, restricting vehicular movement within some parts of the city.

It was gathered that the main road from Zaria city to Kofar Doka to Agoro junction was blocked.

The protesters carried placards and sang anti-government songs, demanding an end to hunger, high cost of living and insecurity.

They were accompanied by security operatives as they marched round some streets.

However, in Kaduna, the state capital, no protest took place following the outbreak of violence when the protesters attempted to forcefully enter the Government House. More security personnel were deployed at strategic places to checkmate the activities of hoodlums.

The road leading to the Government House was barricaded by heavily armed police personnel.

However the streets, particularly in the Northern part of the city deserted while shops, banks and markets were closed as residents stayed indoors.

However, the Southern part of the city was, however, bustling with activities as residents came out for their normal businesses.



PANDEF Urges Calm



The leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF), has commended the people of the Niger Delta region, for maintaining peace in the face of the nationwide protests.

PANDEF specifically said leaders of ethnic youth organisations, community-based and civil society groups, as well as activists, ex-agitators, and youths in general, had been exhibiting maturity in handling the situation.

The group, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ken Robinson, yesterday, lamented reports of looting, destruction, and loss of lives in some parts of the country.

PANDEF therefore urged the protesters in some states of the region to end their protests to prevent criminal elements from hijacking the process and causing disruptions to the relative peace in the region.



Northern Agenda Group Withdraws



Northern Agenda for Good Governance & Allied Groups, one of the leading CSOs in the forefront of the ongoing nationwide protest against bad governance has called out its members to withdraw from the protest with immediate effect.

Announcing the decision to withdraw its members from the protest, Comrade Hashim Bala Pali, Deputy National Coordinator stated that hoodlums, irate youths and disgruntled elements have hijacked the peaceful protest turning it into violence and looting spree.

Briefing Journalists yesterday at the NUJ Press Center, he stressed that the decision to cancel the peaceful protest in Bauchi State became necessary in order to save lives and properties of citizens.

He then declared that, “At this juncture, we deeply appreciate the support from our members and fellow citizens across all divide for the initially planned civil protest. We decided to call it off in the greater interest of peace and stability of Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole as we realized that it is better we send the message through this medium than to allow some unknown and perhaps irresponsible elements hijack the whole thing with the good intentions into something we all will not like.”



Plateau



The day-two of the ongoing protest against hunger and bad governance in Nigeria witnessed a larger turn out than the first day as Christians and Muslims in Jos, Plateau State put aside their age-long differences to ensure that the exercise was a success.

Like the first day, the protest was largely peaceful as the protesters were orderly and listened to the directives of their leaders; former Minister of Youth and Sport, Mr. Solomon Dalung and General Overseer of EBOMI International Ministries, Prophet Isa El-Buba.

The duo cautioned the protesters not to destroy any property as they marched from Old Airport Roundabouts to Secretariat junction.

When it was afternoon and time for Muslim Jumat prayers, one of the Imams in the protest called for the suspension of the protest to allow the Muslim protesters observe their Jumat prayers. Their Christian counterparts provided security for the Muslim to observe the prayers before they resumed the protest.

The protesters observed that the struggle has nothing to do with religion or tribe but with reversing government bad policies that have visited hunger and general hardship on Nigerians.



Kano



Kano state Police Command paraded 326 suspects including 22 teenagers and five women, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) also arrested 32 persons allegedly involved in the destruction of private and public properties during the last Thursday’s hunger protest in the state.



The Police spokesman SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, who paraded the suspects yesterday, said, the police have also, made recoveries of many Jerricans of 25 litres of groundnut oil, a large quantity of stationeries, foodstuffs, and other valuable properties from the suspects.



He said “all the suspects are currently cooling their feet at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and thereafter will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.



The NSCDC has equally placed all Zonal Commanders, Head of Formations and State Commandants across the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert to ward off any breach of security during the protest.



Meanwhile, pocket of protesters in Minjibir local government and Rimin Kebe area of Kano State, took to the streets yesterday, to protest hunger and hardship in the country.







The protest kicked off shortly after Friday prayers, with hundreds youth carrying different banners, chanting songs, and listing their demands, including the restoration of fuel subsidy and opening of borders among others.







The protesters who defied 24-curfew imposed by the state government, carried placards with different inscriptions “End Bad Governance”, “We are Hungry”, “Justice for Masses”, “We are Looking for a Change” and so on.







In Minjibir local government area, about 50 kilometers away from the metropolis, protesters carried different placards to the local government Secretariat expressed their demands.







Sokoto



The Nigerian police, Sokoto State Command said no fewer than 81 suspected hoodlums were arrested for vandalising public infrastructure on Thursday.



The State Command public relations officer, Ahmed Rufai, in a statement said the hoodlums were arrested while unleashing violence on innocent citizens and vandalising government infrastructure in Sokoto metropolis.



According to him, the timely intervention of the police and other security agencies stop the further spread of violence and escalation of looting in the metropolis.



He disclosed that the state police Commissioner recognized the right of citizens to protest, stressing that the command will not condole lawlessness.







Edo



Protest in Edo State recorded low turnout of demonstrators during the second day of the protest in the state due to the heavy downpour that began early hours of the day. The rain which began at about 12 midnight, refused to abet as at the time of filing this report.



Consequently, most of the protesters could not turnout in large numbers unlike Thursday, the first day of the protest in Benin-City where they came out to protest nationwide hunger and bad governance.



However, some unscrupulous youths took advantage of the rain to barricade the highways before the security operatives quickly came to disperse them especially when it was discovered they were using it to extort money from motorists who ventured out.



Speaking at the protest venue in Benin-City, John Bosco and MC Yaris, attributed the low turnout to the rain that began early in the morning, adding that it would however, not deter the protester from achieving their aim which according to them, is about hunger and bad governance.



Delta



Socio-economic activities returned to normal in Delta State yesterday, on the second day of protests amidst tight security at some strategic spots in parts of the state.



THISDAY observed that most businesses, including banks, hotels, shopping malls, fuel stations resumed work fully unlike the previous first day of the protest when they were partially locked down.



Though no protesters came out across the state, heavy security was however mounted by combined team of Police and soldiers at strategic spots thereby boosting the confidence of residents to venture out of their homes.



Heavily armed security agents were still stationed at the popular Effurun roundabout, usual venue for protest in that axis while operatives were also stationed at Enerhen junction, Airport junction, Jakpa junction, PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout and the Estate Roundabout and others.







Bayelsa



Apart from few protesters who came out on day one of the protest, despite a directives by the Bayelsa State government and the Apex Ijaw National body, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the umbrella body of the Ijaje youths, Ijaw Youths Congress (IYC), the state was generally calm on day two of the protest in Yenagoa, the state capita.



Though few civil servants were at their duty posts at the State and Federal Secretariat complexes with most offices scanty, many of the shops, supermarkets and private businesses and financial institutions such as banks were still partially under locks and keys.



The commercial activities unlike the first day had improved tremendously as normal activities resumed in full swing.



Bauchi



Bauchi State Police Command yesterday, confirmed that one of its personnel was injured when the protest against bad governance turned violent on the first day of the proposed 10 days nationwide protest.



The command also confirmed that no fewer than 60 protesters were arrested following their violent behaviour while the protest was ongoing.



The State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, who made the confirmation while giving an update on the protest in the State yesterday, said the arrests were made due to breaches of public order and unlawful assembly by the protesters who did not get Police permission before embarking on the exercise.



The Commissioner added that more than 50 protesters, including women, have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command following the ‘End Bad Governance Protest’ in the state capital.



The Commissioner of Police said that, “Fifty-two of them among the protesters were arrested, they were arrested for being violent and very unruly. They tried to disturb the public peace not based on our arrangement with them.”



He also stated that one of his Police officers was injured as he stressing that the protesters became unruly, engaging in phone theft and property destruction throughout the metropolis.



According to him, the protesters who were over 3000 regrouped after they were dispersed and tried to force their way to the Government House.







Anambra



After the closure of businesses in Anambra State on the first day of the protest, residents of the state yesterday returned to their businesses.



This is coming as police in the state has commended the residents for boycotting the protest.



THISDAY who moved round Anambra on the Day Two of the protest noted that unlike the first day of the protest where businesses were closed and streets deserted, public places were opened and businesses going on.



A trader, Mrs. Onyekachi Ogini said: “We cannot join the protest. They are the people who voted for Tinubu, so they should enjoy the government of the man they voted. We cannot join them.”



Meanwhile, commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnaghe Itam has commended Anambra residents for their peaceful conduct so far.



How to End Protests







Governance and Strategic Management expert, Dr. Leesi Gborogbosi, has advised President Bola Tinubu to apply three “strategic steps” conceived by him with assurance to end the lingering protests sweeping across Nigeria.



Gborogbosi, who was reflecting on the worsening consequences of the raging protest challenged the President to, “put me to the test, apply these simple measures and watch the protest disappear”.



Shedding more light on the conceived steps, he said, “First, Mr. President should make a national broadcast pleading with the protesters to give the government a 30-day grace period.



“Step two, the President should call for a five-day Emergency Economic Crisis (EEC) Meeting and Workshop in Abuja. Invitees to the workshop should include the President, Governors, LG Chairmen, Traditional Rulers, Business Leaders and Representatives of Youth and Women.



“Then, within five days, the gathering should develop an economic and development plan that can solve the problems of hunger, poverty, joblessness, security and foreign exchange, among others.



“And lastly, going forward, President Tinubu should present the outcomes of the five-day workshop to the Nigerian people to ensure buy-in and then implement the outcomes immediately in all LGAs, States and Abuja.”



According to him, the implication is that, “This approach will Renew Hope in Nigerians”.







Senator Kingibe



The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Ireti Kingibe, has denied leading the ongoing protests in the nation’s capital.



The Senator in a statement by her media aide, Kennedy Mbele, yesterday, expressed shock and disbelief over the misleading viral video in which she and the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party LP, Mr. Peter Obi, were said to be leading protests in Abuja.



She described the video as a malicious and deliberate effort to discredit her and Mr. Obi.





Kingibe said, “I am shocked and outraged by the blatant lies and misinformation being spread by mischief-makers!





“The video being circulated is from over six weeks ago, during a Labour Party NWC meeting, when the NLC was protesting outside the Labour Party office.



“As stakeholders, including Senators, House of Reps members, and Mr. Peter Obi, we went out to engage with the protesters and address their concerns.



“Now, these deceitful individuals are trying to pass off this old footage as current, claiming that Mr.@PeterObi and I are leading protests in Abuja yesterday.



“This is a malicious and desperate attempt to discredit us. Let me set the record straight: Mr. Peter Obi is not in Abuja, and I haven’t left my house since Wednesday due to illness, much less distributed food and water at the protest grounds, though that would be noble for whoever did.



Troops Not Involved in Looting







The Nigerian Army yesterday dismissed as untrue the trending video footage of troops of Nigerian Army participating in the looting of shops in Kano alongside hooligans who hijacked the ongoing protest.



A statement by Director, Army Public Relations Maj Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said, the Nigerian Army had been notified of a viral video circulating in the social media, insinuating that troops participated in the looting spree by some unscrupulous persons who took advantage of the protest to perpetrate the looting that occurred on Thursday, 1 August 2024 in Kano.



According to him, the Army by the statement wishes to set the record straight and correct this misinformation, contrary to the misconception portrayed in the purported video, soldiers of 3 Brigade NA responded to a distress call of hoodlums’ attack on Barakat Stores in the metropolis.



Nwachukwu, said the swift intervention of the soldiers however prevented the hoodlums from having a filled day.



He said: “The troops intercepted some of the hoodlums and recovered some of the looted items, which they were conveying back to the Store, when another distress call of a planned attack on the Kano State Government House was received. Considering the urgency of the imminent attack, the troops immediately diverted to respond to the distress call in order to protect the Government House from the hoodlums’ attack”.







Baptist Church Counsels



As the anti-government protests enters its third day, the Nigerian Baptist Convention has asked President Bola Tinubu to address the nation now and to facilitate dialogue with all stakeholders in order to douse the current tension in the country.



The church advised that it is very expedient for the president immediately rally government at all levels with a view to initiating dialogue to address the concerns of Nigerians



It also said that state governors must deem it necessary to address the people and calm their nerves.



In a letter addressed to President Tinubu, by the Nigerian Baptist Convention president, Rev. Dr. Israel Akanji, said the three tiers of the government have to accept the fact that there is hardship in the land and come up with realistic ways of leading the nation out of the problems.



As a quick fix measures, the church advised that government should revisit the fuel subsidy removal by significantly reducing the current price of all fuel products in the country. It said that government should direct the Apex Bank to rescue the Naira from unending depreciation, adding that no country allows her currency to fade away.



The church urged government at all levels to follow the footsteps of the House of Representatives that reduced the wages of its members.



It said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) should also cut down on the pay package if the number of the cabinet cannot be reduced.







Oyo State



Relative peace returned to Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, yesterday, as business and commercial activities in part of the ancient city partially resumed on the second day of the ongoing nationwide protest.



Despite the initial fears of violence and disruption, the city remained calm with protesters conducting themselves peacefully. Some markets, shops and other businesses that were closed on the first day of the protest reopened with some traders and customers going about their daily activities.



Transportation services have also partially resumed, with vehicles plying the roads and commuters going about their daily businesses.



However, the protesters have avoided disrupting business and commercial activities, instead focusing on spreading their message and rallying support from the public.