EndBadGovernanceProtests: I’ve Delivered Your Message to Tinubu, Abbas Tells Nigerian Youths

by Adedayo Akinwale

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has urged Nigerians to suspend the ongoing nationwide protests, saying top officials of the government are currently discussing the issues affecting the country.

Abbas in a statement issued Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Krishi, said he had since reported the grievances and demands made by the youth to President Bola Tinubu, after his engagement with them at a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

The Speaker said this in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, following the ongoing protests by Nigerians, especially the youths, which began on Thursday.

He said: “We have already started reporting what we discussed with the youths to the President. He was okay with our discussion, and he was equally happy with what we did.

“He also assured that he would do his best to see that all the issues raised are well addressed one after the other.

“We’ll continue to engage with the President on every issue that we know will affect the lives of Nigerians so that necessary measures can be taken.

“I, therefore, call on all Nigerians, young and old, men and women, to be cautious. We shouldn’t allow the protests to cause destruction in our country,” Abbas added.