Cleric Commits to Tackling Hunger

Amidst the growing hunger crisis in the country, the Senior Pastor of Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry (CLAM), Dr. Wole Oladiyun, has shared a proposal to address food insecurity in Nigeria by implementing an agricultural model through local governments.



During his sermon, Oladiyun, in a statement, reassured his congregation that God was working to fix Nigeria. While acknowledging the complexity of the nation’s challenges, he cautioned that repairing a flawed system takes time. He encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful, as improvements are imminent.



In his proposal, Oladiyun suggested revamping food security through a local government model. With Nigeria having 774 local government areas, he proposed that the federal government should collaborate with the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) to initiate a massive food production project in each of these areas.

The cleric recommended allocating a significant amount of land for agriculture in each local government. “This would ensure ample space for farming and agricultural activities across Nigeria.”



He also emphasised the need for AfDB to provide funding and support for the project, including the provision of machinery and intensive training for the youth.

To ensure the success and security of the project, Oladiyun suggested that the federal government establish a special community security force in each local government. Additionally, he called for the legislative arm to pass the necessary bills and laws to enable the implementation of this agricultural initiative.



In order to ensure expertise and knowledge in the project, he proposed involving renowned agricultural institutions such as International Institute of Tropical Africa (IITA), Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) and Nigeria Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR).

In conclusion, the cleric expressed his confidence that Nigeria can achieve food security through this proposed model, but emphasised the need for the federal government to prioritise and commit to the project. He assured the Nigerian people that food security would evolve gradually with the implementation of these initiatives.