Bright Start for Rangers in Coal City Cup, Edge Past Enyimba

An Agu Kenechukwu’s left-footed shot taken inside the box off Okorie Chiedozie’s intelligent cut-back as he ran unto Isaac Saviour’s defense-splitting pass on 51 minutes of play turned out to be the match-winner for reigning NPFL champions, Rangers International F.C as they edged past oriental rivals, Enyimba, in the opening match of 042 Coal City International Cup preseason tournament.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, was the perfect setting for this epic soccer show as the two most decorated clubs in the country battled for bragging rights on a cold Thursday night in Coal City.

Okorie was at his element and a handful for the backline of the Aba boys but was not too lucky with hitting the bullseye when the opportunities came his way as was in the 6th minute when he was set up by diminutive, Isaac Saviour.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu handed starts to new boy and former Enyimba defender, Macben Otika who paired with Charles Okafor in the heart of the defense for Rangers while regular suspects like Kenneth Igboke and Joel Odoh held sway as wing-backs with Ejike Ugochukwu saddled with his defensive midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation with former Heartland’ hitman, Okafor Onyekachi leading the assault upfront.

At the end of the encounter, Ilechukwu said, “It was a very good game and a difficult test for my boys but we did well to contain our opponent and scored the only goal of the match which is very important. Enyimba showed great stuff today but we were very lucky to have won. We continue our rebuilding process leading up to the CAF Champions League and I commend my boys for standing out tall in this preseason encounter.”

Rangers will play Sierra Leone side, F.C Kallon tomorrow in another night fixture inside Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.