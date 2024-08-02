  • Friday, 2nd August, 2024

Saraki’s Former Chief of Staff,  Makanjuola, Quits PDP

Nigeria | 33 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Deputy Chief of Staff to the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, has resigned his membership  of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State.

Makanjuola was a  two-term  member of the House of Representatives representing Isin/Oke-Ero/Irepodun/ Ekiti federal constituency of the state between 2003 and 2011.

In his resignation letter, which was signed by Makanjuola personally and obtained by THISDAY yesterday in Ilorin was dated July 30, 2024.

The letter was equally addressed to the chairman of the party in his Omu-Aran Ward 1, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Also copied in the letter were the local government chairman and the state chairman of the PDP respectively.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, recently discharged Makanjuola and one Kolawole Shittu, both former aides to Saraki of N3.5 billion fraud allegations.

