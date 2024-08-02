Police Parade 326 Suspected Looters in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano state Police have paraded 326 suspects, including 22 teenagers and 5 women, allegedly involved in the looting of private and public properties during Thursday’s hunger protest in the state.

The Police spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, who paraded the suspects on Friday, said, the police have also, made recoveries of many Jerricans of 25 litres of groundnut oil, a large quantity of stationeries, foodstuffs, and other valuable properties from the suspects.

He said “all the suspects are currently cooling their feet at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and thereafter will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

“The same suspects in the alleged looting and vandalizing who were arrested and paraded by the Police Command on 01/08/2024 are here before the press today, 02/08/2024 for clarity purposes” Kiyawa explained.

The Kano Police spokesperson noted that, the command had directed the Anti-Cyber Crime Unit to launch an investigation with a view to arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators of fake news.

“The CP further warns against peddling of fake news and hate speeches which are capable of inciting violence and affecting the overall security situation in the State”.

He explained that the CP commended the Kano State Government for prompt intervention of imposing the 24- hour curfew and called on parents, guardians and the law-abiding people of the State who saw their wards with looted properties to voluntarily return same to the nearest Police Station.