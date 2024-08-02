Nyanya Crash: FRSC Orders Recertification of Dangote Fleet Nationwide

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has directed the immediate re-inspection and recertification of Dangote fleet nationwide.

Mohammed gave the order in a statement by the Acting Corps Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide yesterday in Abuja.

He said that the directives had become necessary following a fatal road traffic crash involving a Dangote truck on Wednesday on the Nyanya-Maraba highway, which claimed five lives and injured 14 others.

He added that the crash, which occurred at 08:40p.m , involved 10 vehicles, including a Dangote truck was caused by break failure and speeding.

“From the analysis concerning the cause of the crash, the Dangote trailer which was conveying full load of cement, had a break failure.

“The driver lost control of the wheels while on a speed that was already against the prescribed legal speed limit on that road, before crashing into the vehicles,”he said.

The Corps Marshal also ordered the Road Transport Safety Standardisation Office (RTSSO) of the Corps to ensure maximum compliance with safety standards.

He, however, directed the immediate clearance of obstructions caused by the crash and prosecution of the truck operator.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three of the injured victims were rescued to Nyanya General Hospital, three to Asokoro General Hospital, and nine to the National Hospital, Abuja.

The dead victims were deposited in Karu General Hospital Morgue after being confirmed dead by doctors.

The 10 vehicles involved were an ash colour Toyota Corolla RSH-633-FB, a red Volkswagen Golf without registration number, a black Volkswagen Golf 3 AF160-KAC, another red Volkswagen Golf 3 SML-199AA.

Others are: and a silver colour 406 Peugeot YAB-307AF, a green Volkswagen Golf ABC-846ZW, and 3 Bajaj Boxer unregistered motorcycles.

The corps said 19 victims (15 male adults and four female adults) were involved.

From the number, the corps said 14 male adults sustained various degrees of injuries including cuts, fracture, bruises etc.

The corps also said five victims, comprising four males and one female were killed.