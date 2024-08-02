  • Friday, 2nd August, 2024

NDLEA Seizes 606.998kg of Illicit Drugs, Nabs 159 Suspects in Kaduna

Nigeria | 51 mins ago

The operatives of  National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command    seized 606.998Kg illicit substances and nabbed 159 suspects in the month of July.

The NDLEA Commander, Isma’il Danmallam, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) yesterday in Kaduna.

Danmallam said the 159 detention figure represented drug traffickers, dealers and drug users.

He also confirmed that one single barrel gun, ammunition and six empty cartridges were intercepted by the command.

The NDLEA boss added that the operatives had dislodged numerous illicit drug joints across the state.

He listed the 606.998kg recovered illicit substances to  includeL: Cocaine, Heroin, Cannabis, Tramadol, Methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.

Danmallam said the command had succeeded in arraigning 48 accused persons and charged a total of 28 suspects in the month under review.

According to him, the command also secured the conviction of 23  accused persons who faced the wrath of the law.

He disclosed that 22 clients were counselled, seven were rehabilitated while seven drug dependent persons were undergoing rehabilitation in the month under review.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.