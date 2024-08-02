NDLEA Seizes 606.998kg of Illicit Drugs, Nabs 159 Suspects in Kaduna

The operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command seized 606.998Kg illicit substances and nabbed 159 suspects in the month of July.

The NDLEA Commander, Isma’il Danmallam, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) yesterday in Kaduna.

Danmallam said the 159 detention figure represented drug traffickers, dealers and drug users.

He also confirmed that one single barrel gun, ammunition and six empty cartridges were intercepted by the command.

The NDLEA boss added that the operatives had dislodged numerous illicit drug joints across the state.

He listed the 606.998kg recovered illicit substances to includeL: Cocaine, Heroin, Cannabis, Tramadol, Methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.

Danmallam said the command had succeeded in arraigning 48 accused persons and charged a total of 28 suspects in the month under review.

According to him, the command also secured the conviction of 23 accused persons who faced the wrath of the law.

He disclosed that 22 clients were counselled, seven were rehabilitated while seven drug dependent persons were undergoing rehabilitation in the month under review.