How Silent Heroes Awards Honoured Nigerians Making a Difference 

The NigerianSilentHeroesAward, NSHA, was borne out of the need to recognise Nigerians not just excelling in various fields of endeavours, but also impacting humanity positively within and outside. This year, the sixth edition of the award, held at the Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja, honoured heroes drawn from the security services to captains of industry, clergy, farmers, judiciary, lawmakers, civil servants, traditional rulers, technocrats, businessmen and women, and even the media, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

Though the sixth edition of the NigerianSilent Heroes Award (NSHA) has come and gone, the memories of the honour still linger till date. On Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Cabana Hall, Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro Abuja, the annual NSHA hosted by Silent Heroes Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, expressed gratitude of society to selected award recipients for their service towards fellow individuals, families, community, environment and silent heroic service to fatherland.

Who Are the Silent Heroes?

The initiative was conceived by the founder, Odita Sunday-Udemaguna, veteran crime and defence journalist, as well as humanitarian, who noted that “In our larger society, there are men and women who are silently working assiduously behind the scenes to oil our nation’s wheel of progress.

“These people are SILENTHEROES in their own right but have largely remained unsung and under-celebrated. Believe it or not, they are the reason our nation has made the modest progress recorded in different spheres in contemporary times.”

2024 Awardees

Among the 2024 awardees were Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff, who bagged the Silent Hero in Maritime Security;

RT. Hon Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State as a Silent Hero in Infrastructure Development; Prof. Leroy Chuma Edozien, Ubili Ka Nkwu Ahaba as a Silent Hero in Medicine and Politics; Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun as Silent Hero in Policing; and Pastor Ikechukwu Edmund Ezeobi as Silent Hero of Faith for his pastoral works spanning over two decades, both locally and internationally.

Other nominees include Minister of state for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, MON as SilentHero in Governance; Alhaji Jibrin Baba Nadace, Director General, Voice of Nigeria as SilentHero in Journalism; and Dr. Awele Elumelu, CEO Avon Medical Practice as SilentHero in Medicine.

Others include Mr. Dozy Mmobuosi

CEO, Tingo Inc. as SilentHero in Fintech & Agro Development in Africa; ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr as Silent Hero in Police Image Management; Dr. Ejikeme Odumegwu Owelle as Silent Hero in Philanthropy; Alex Nwankwo, CEO Amity Global Network as Silent Hero in Image Management; and Evelyn Usman, Asst. Crime Editor Vanguard Newspaper as Silent Hero in Journalism (Print Media).

Ogbu Johnson Chinecherem got the SilentHero in Nollywood; Mr Jason Bent as SilentHero in Administration; Professor Muhammad Shafi’u Abdullahi, DFCISM as SilentHero in Education; Mrs. Judith Ogunleye (Ofulue), Founder, Ubulu-uku Community Outreach as SilentHero in Community Development and Philanthropy; and Mr. Monye Lucky Ehiwogwu, MD/CEO as SilentHero in Private Security Practice.

Others in the list include Shina Philips, CEO Matchmakers Int. Consult SilentHero in Management; Dr. Osadebe Osakwe, MD North China Construction Ltd., SilentHero in Business and Philanthropy; Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, National Coordinator HURIWA, as SilentHero in Human Rights; Chief Dr. Aisha Tosan, CEO Bi Communications Ltd, as SilentHero in Media; Yushau Shuaib, Founder, PRNigeria as SilentHero in Security Advocacy; Ebaide Omiunu as SilentHero of Climate Change & Social Impact; Haliru Nababa, FICMC, MFR, mni, Controller General Nigerian Correctional Service, as SilentHero in Public Service; and Moses Amiebenomo, CEO Sagesse De Dieu Limited as SilentHero in Business & Enterprise.

Zenith Bank bagged SilentHero in Banking Sector; Prince Martins as SilentHero in SME Development & Job Creation; Chief Nwoye-oba Chinedu Jonathan, CEO Lamido Motors as SilentHero in Business and Enterprise; Christian Ogbonna, CEO Gorton Superstore Wholesale Market in Manchester as SilentHero In Business & Enterprise; Christopher Okonkwo, SilentHeroIn Cyber Security & Artificial Intelligence; and last but definitely not the least, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, Governor of Kogi State Silent Hero in Security Management .

A Memorable Evening

For all those that attended the award ceremony, including the awardees, it was indeed a memorable evening as the

event witnessed the assemblage of the crème de la crème of Nigerian society ranging from the executive to legislators, security forces, monarchs, renowned academia, media and men and women who had made remarkable difference in improving humanity in their chosen endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the sideline of the award ceremony, guests were conducted round a motor show, where latest version of choice brands were on display for prospective buyers.

To the award proper, setting the stage for the evening was an Abuja based cultural troop who entertained the guest with their titillating and traditional dance steps, while choicest wines and starters flowed.

In her address, the wife of the convener, and Project Coordinator of the Silent Heroes Awards Initiative, Mrs. Ozioma Sonia Odita Sunday, explained that the silent heroes awards is anchored on a process of identification, recognition, and celebration of those whose life activities have positively impacted humanity within or outside their own immediate environment.

While declaring open the Award Ceremony, the Special Guest of Honour, and Senator representing the good people of Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ned Nwoko, while commending the organisers, also tasked them to also seek out less privilege individuals who had contributed to the advancement of humanity in one way or the other in their little corners unnoticed by the larger society.

Speaking on the award, a recipient of Silent Hero in Medicine and Politics, Prof. Leroy Chuma Edozien, who expressed surprise at his nomination, commended the organisers for recognising silent heroes.

Earlier in a good will message at the award night, the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, who was represented at the event applauded the organisers for fishing out silent heroes for recognition and celebration of monumental proportion.

Also speaking with THISDAY afterwards, one of the award recipients, Pastor Ezeobi said it pays to serve God diligently, adding that He has never failed him in the over 40 years of serving Him.

CompendiumLaunch

Keeping to tradition, this year, the organisers also unveiled a magazine and a compendium of the “NIGERIA’S SILENTHEROESvolume 11”, a documentation of some of the milestones of such hardworking individuals with achievements cutting across diverse fields like Education, Security, Journalism, Industry, Oil and Gas, Religion, Real Estate, Governance etc.

Road to Instituting the African Heroes Award

Seeing the trajectory of the NSHA, the convener intends to stretch the reach to encompass Africa. While appreciating the support of the Minister of Arts Culture and Creative Economy, management of United Bank for Africa (UBA), PLC, Zenith Bank PLC, Chairman of North China Construction, Mr. Osadebe Osakwe; former Director of DSS, Sir Mike Ejiofor; former Director General of Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof Epiphany Azinge SAN; former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; the IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and others for their encouragement and support, the project coordinator also announced plan to Institute the Africa Heroes Awards in no distant time with a view to celebrating unsung achievers within the continent of Africa.

Above all, it was indeed a memorable gathering with the most overarching objective that citizens must in one way or the other give back to the society, without expectations of reward.