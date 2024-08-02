Group Demands Sango-Ota Roads Repair

One of the protesting groups, ‘Take-It-Back (TIB),’ has listed the repairs of some bad roads in Sango-Ota as one of its demands.

The group also called on the federal government to reverse all the “biting economic policies”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents monitoring the protests yesterday reported that the protesters were chanting solidarity songs from the take-off point at Jendor Supermarket in Oju-Ore to Sango Under-Bridge.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr Akanbi lfadola, the Head of TIB, Ogun Chapter, said that the economic hardship and dilapidated roads in Ota and environs had become major concerns to them.

Ifadola said that the government must construct Atan-Agbara Road, Sango Under-Bridge, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway among other such infrastructure in Ota.

“We are here on behalf of Nigerians who are suffering because of some of the policies of the current leadership at the state and federal levels.

“We are tired of this suffering. “Look at Ota, we have the largest number of companies, see our roads, they have become death traps.

“In Ota, the number of unemployed youths has hit the roof because many companies can no longer produce because of inflation, hence retrenching workers.

“Enough is enough, we want better life for the people,” Ifadola said.

According to him, protesters want their voices to be heard by those in the corridors of power at the state and federal levels.