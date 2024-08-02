  • Friday, 2nd August, 2024

Group Demands Sango-Ota Roads Repair

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

One of the protesting groups, ‘Take-It-Back (TIB),’ has listed the repairs of some bad roads in Sango-Ota as one of its demands.

The group also called on the federal government to reverse all the “biting economic policies”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents monitoring the protests yesterday reported that the protesters were chanting solidarity songs from the take-off point at Jendor Supermarket in Oju-Ore to Sango Under-Bridge.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr Akanbi lfadola, the Head of TIB, Ogun Chapter, said that the economic hardship and dilapidated roads in Ota and environs had become major concerns to them.

Ifadola said that the government must construct Atan-Agbara Road, Sango Under-Bridge, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway among other such infrastructure in Ota.

“We are here on behalf of Nigerians who are suffering because of some of the policies of the current leadership at the state and federal levels.

“We are tired of this suffering. “Look at Ota, we have the largest number of companies, see our roads, they have become death traps.

“In Ota, the number of unemployed youths has hit the roof because many companies can no longer produce because of inflation, hence retrenching workers.

“Enough is enough, we want better life for the people,” Ifadola said.

According to him, protesters want their voices to be heard by those in the corridors of power at the state and federal levels.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.