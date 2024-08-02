EndBadGovernanceProtest: Don’t Set Nigeria on Fire, Oyo Mogajis, CCII, Others Appeal to Protesters

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Mogajis, traditional rulers, Ibadan Compound Peace Initiative (ICPI), Baales, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and market men and women in Ibadanland, on Friday, appealed to protesters not to set the ancient city, as well as Nigeria, on fire.

This is just as they enjoined them to avoid violent demonstrations that could consume the peace in Ibadan, Oyo State and the country as a whole.

A statement by the President of Ibadan Mogajis and Coordinator of ICPI, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori and Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, expressed concerns over the potential consequences of violent protests across Nigeria, lamenting that the protest has begun to turn violent in some places outside the South-west which has the tendency of degenerating into unintended reaction if it lingers beyond necessary.

According to the stakeholders, Ibadan traditional institution understands grievances of the protesters and support their right to peaceful protest but emphasized that violence would only lead to chaos and destruction which would ultimately defeat the purpose of the protests.

They urged the protesters to remain peaceful and avoid any action that could lead to the breakdown of law and order.

The Mogajis and traditional rulers also warned that violent protests could lead to the loss of lives and properties which would be devastating to the people of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria.

The statement urged the protesters to engage in constructive dialogue with government and other stakeholders to address their grievances, rather than resorting to violence.

The traditional rulers however called on the government at all levels to listen to the demands of the protesters and take urgent steps to address their grievances.

The statement emphasized that government has a responsibility to protect the rights and interests of all citizens, adding that it was important to engage in constructive dialogue to find solutions to the problems facing the country.

The Ibadan Mogajis and traditional rulers emphasized their commitment to peace and stability in Ibadan and Oyo State.

They however urged all stakeholders to work together to find solutions to the problems facing the country, and to avoid any action that could lead to violence and chaos.

The statement read in part: “We are appealing for peace in Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria at large, we want to urge people to remain calm and not go into any form of violent protest.

“Ibadan is the capital of Yoruba politics, whenever anything happens in Ibadan, it has a reverberating effect on South-west and Nigeria at large, Ibadan should not become the centre of theatre of war, we must avoid what is currently happening in the north.

“People must not do something that will disrupt the peace of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria.”