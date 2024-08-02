EndBadGovernanceProtest Continues at Ojota

Sunday Ehigiator

The #EndBadGovernance Protest in Lagos entered its second day Friday, with a significant gathering at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park at Ojota Underbridge.

Unlike the previous day, when protesters initially convened in Ikeja, the crowd united in Ojota, calling for an end to bad governance.

Despite the on going demonstration, the area has resumed business activities, with police officers present to maintain order and control traffic flow.

The protesters, mostly youths, held placards and converged on the Gani Fawehinmi Park, expressing their grievances against various issues, including the high cost of living, hunger, high level of unemployment, and limited access to quality education amongst others

The protest is part of a nationwide movement, with Nigerians raising their voices to demand change and better living conditions. The situation remains peaceful, with security forces keeping a watchful eye on the proceedings.

More details later…