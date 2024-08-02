Benue SUBEB Calls for Transparency as it Opens Project Biding

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) yesterday took a bold step towards transparency and accountability in the execution of its projects, as the Board flagged off the public opening of bids for the SUBEB/UBEC intervention fund from matching grant under the first to fourth quarter of 2002 to first to fourth quarter of 2003.

In a ceremony attended by contractors and representatives of regulatory bodies, the Chairman of SUBEB, Dr. Grace Adagba, emphasised the Board’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the execution of its projects.

“I want to assure and reassure you that we will ensure our best to see that transparency, due process and accountability are seen here,” she said.

The SUBEB boss noted that, Benue SUBEB was the only SUBEB that had announced coordinates and locations of intended projects, which was proof of transparency in the whole process.

Adagba stressed the need for contractors to ensure that all projects were executed to specifications and timely too, while assuring everyone that the process was going to be the most transparent ever to be witnessed in Benue State.

She commended the state Governor, Dr. Hyacinth Alia, for his timely release of counterpart funding, which was a testament to his passion and zeal for development in the education sector as well as the entire state.

The state Commissioner of Education and Knowledge Management, Dr. Frederick Ikyaan, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Agbo Ochekpe, highlighted the significance of the public opening of bids, noting that it was a collective resolve to implement projects and policies with transparency, accountability, and adherence to the highest standards of quality and ethics.

The ceremony was attended by members of the board and management staff, the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon Cephas Dyako; the UBEC state Coordinator, Mr. Idzi Baba; the UBEC Supervisor of Projects North Central Zone, Isah Yakubu, representatives of EFCC, ICPC, BPP, and the Nigerian Institute of Builders, Civil Society Organisations, among others.

In their separate remarks, the representatives of UBEC and financial institutions present dwelt extensively on the fact that standards must be maintained, and adequate sanctions will be meted out to contractors who do not perform in accordance with set guidelines.

Responding on behalf of the contractors, Emmanuel Chia expressed gratitude to the governor, the SUBEB executive chairman, and all those involved in the contract process, while praying that the Board will fulfill its mandate of ensuring that only deserving contractors get awarded, and the process is carried out transparently as promised.

The highlight of the event was the symbolic opening of bids for matching grants under the first to fourth quarter 2002 and 2003, which marked a new beginning in transparency and accountability in the execution of SUBEB projects.