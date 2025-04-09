At 73, Tinubu in the Race to 2027

Guest Columnist By Magnus Onyibe

My family and I join millions of Nigerians in extending our warmest birthday wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a formidable political strategist of our time, as he turns 73.

This particular birthday holds unique significance, as it coincides with the conclusion of Ramadan and the observance of Christian Lenten period. For Tinubu, a devout Muslim, celebrating his birthday on March 29 at the end of one of Islam’s most sacred periods—Ramadan—adds a profound spiritual dimension. Additionally, the fact that it aligns with the period of Lent being observed by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), makes it even more remarkable. The convergence of these three significant religious events is certainly noteworthy.

It is, therefore, unsurprising that the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband, referring to him as her “knight in shining armor.”

For those unfamiliar with the phrase, “knight in shining armor” originates from medieval European folklore and symbolizes chivalry, bravery, honor, and unwavering loyalty. This image, which first emerged in 12th-century literature, embodies key virtues such as:

1. Chivalry – Upholding a code of honor, loyalty, and the protection of the weak.

2. Bravery – Courageously facing challenges and adversity.

3. Loyalty – Demonstrating steadfast devotion to one’s cause, country, and loved ones.

4. Honor – Committing to principles that uphold personal and family integrity.

These attributes align closely with Tinubu’s public service record. From his early days as a pro-democracy activist to his tenure as a senator, governor, and national leader of the ruling party, he has consistently demonstrated political resilience and strategic brilliance. It is in this context that the First Lady’s description of him as “My Knight in Shining Armor” appears fitting.

Beyond his wife’s admiration, Tinubu has also received praise from past Nigerian leaders. Former President Muhammadu Buhari, under whom Tinubu served as the ruling party’s key strategist, described him as an influential figure in Nigeria’s political history:

“No doubt, the annals of the country will not be complete without mentioning President Tinubu’s significant roles as an entrepreneur, party stalwart, activist, and a serial winner of democratic elections. I am truly proud of my association with Asiwaju.”

Similarly, former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, under whose regime Tinubu was forced into exile due to his pro-democracy activism, acknowledged his leadership qualities:

“There comes a time in the life of a nation when an uncommon personality and courageous disposition define the essence of problem-solving leadership. With your background in the struggle for the emancipation of ordinary Nigerians and your commitment to deepening democracy, your history speaks for itself.”

Babangida further praised Tinubu’s resilience, stating:

“You have come to lead Nigeria at a very challenging time in our history, and your leadership thus far has been remarkable, bold, and encouraging. Only those who have been in leadership positions understand the complexities involved in governing a nation like Nigeria.”

These endorsements reinforce Tinubu’s political standing. However, as he marks this milestone, opposition forces are mobilizing to challenge his presidency in the 2027 election.

Going by his concluding part of his tribute, Babangida has apparently endorsed Tinubu for a second term.

“A results-oriented and pragmatic leader like you is well-suited to tackle the current challenges, particularly given the innovative policies and strategic direction your administration has pursued so far.”

Babangida’s tribute stands out to me because, in several of my past media engagements, I have argued that President Tinubu is making the tough decisions that Babangida, as a former military head of state, was unable to implement to rescue Nigeria from economic decline. Specifically, Babangida’s failure to fully execute the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) of 1984/85—choosing instead to step aside under pressure—plunged the country into a state of arrested development, leading to the socio-economic and political struggles that persist today and which Tinubu’s reforms are dismantling.

It is noteworthy and commendable that Babangida himself has acknowledged Tinubu’s determination to follow through on difficult reforms, a path he hesitated to complete before stepping down in 1993.

Even former President Muhammadu Buhari—whose tenure as a military ruler from 1983 to 1985 was marked by repression, rivaled only by General Sani Abacha’s rule from 1993 to 1998—has given due recognition to Tinubu’s critical role in helping him achieve the presidency in 2015 after multiple failed attempts.

For me, the key takeaway from the tributes by both Buhari and Babangida is that they reinforce the “Knight in Shining Armor” title bestowed upon Tinubu by his wife, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Their acknowledgments align with the characteristics of a knight: chivalry, bravery, loyalty, and honor.

While we have yet to see birthday tributes from other former Nigerian leaders like General Abdulsalami Abubakar and former President Goodluck Jonathan, there appears to be a broad consensus on Tinubu’s political influence.

I have previously stated that Tinubu is implementing reforms that past leaders should have introduced and completed over the last four -five decades.

In his book Political Style: The Artistry of Power (1995), Robert Hariman examines the political craftsmanship of historical figures, including Vaclav Havel, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton. He highlights how each leader’s style shapes their political effectiveness and the crises they encounter.

Tinubu exemplifies this idea of political artistry. Aristotle famously described humans as “political animals,” naturally inclined to engage in governance and power dynamics. Though trained as an accountant, Tinubu has evolved into a master politician, refining his approach from his early days as a senator under Babangida’s transition to democracy. His journey—from opposition leader to president—has drawn both admiration and criticism, particularly from former allies like Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, who are now among his growing list of political adversaries.

Hariman identifies four dominant political styles in his book:

1. Realist Style – Rooted in Machiavelli’s The Prince, this approach prioritizes power, calculation, and emotional control.

2. Courtly Style – As seen in Kapuscinski’s The Emperor, it revolves around hierarchy, decorum, and reverence for leadership.

3. Republican Style – Inspired by Cicero, this style emphasizes rhetoric, consensus-building, and civility.

4. Bureaucratic Style – Echoing Kafka’s The Castle, this focuses on institutional procedures and governance structures.

Tinubu has, at different times, demonstrated elements of these styles. His distinct mannerisms, strategic thinking, and political resilience have made him a phenomenon in Nigeria’s contemporary political landscape.

This explains why, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, he confidently declared “Emi lo kan” (It’s my turn) in Yoruba, asserting his right to lead after years of king-making—a claim even former President Buhari acknowledged.

Despite his proximity to power, Tinubu faced significant obstacles, including the naira redesign policy, which created cash shortages and threatened his campaign. He later recounted how a close associate questioned whether he could succeed under such conditions. Yet, he remained resolute, stating, “I will make it.” True to his words, he secured the presidency.

In my book Becoming President of Nigeria: A Citizen’s Guide (2023), released before the party primaries, I argued that Tinubu had a strong chance of winning the presidency, even though zoning considerations had not officially favored him.

In chapter six (6) titled Political Frenzy and Fireworks Surrounding the Jostle for Presidency of Nigeria in 2023 Against a Politician from the Yoruba Ethnic Stock as detailed from pages 99-110, the case was made for Tinubu’s eligibility based on former Ogun state governor, and elder statesman,Aremo Segun Osoba’s optics.

At that time, Peter Obi’s rise through the Labour Party was not yet fully in play. In the Conclusion chapter of the book (p.301) one had also predicted the contest would primarily be between Tinubu (APC) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP).

All that is contained in my article titled “How to Become the President of Nigeria , 2023” first published on September 15, 2021 by Thecable.ng and later on page 331 -332 in my book by the same title published in 2023.

Tinubu’s political acumen is well-established. However, some believe he may have weakened his position by declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2024. Critics argue this move could alienate Niger Deltans, while his supporters maintain that he acted decisively to prevent a violent crisis in the volatile region.

Among his challengers is Nasir El-Rufai, the former Kaduna governor who was instrumental in Tinubu’s 2023 victory but was later sidelined from a ministerial position, after being nominated. El-Rufai is reportedly working to unify opposition parties under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to replicate Tinubu’s 2015 strategy against the PDP. Whether he will succeed remains to be seen.

Another formidable opponent is Rotimi Amaechi, the former Rivers governor and transportation minister, who contested against Tinubu in the APC primaries. While it wise not to take any threat forgranted, he may not be such a threat as his influence in Rivers state politics has been whittled down by the immediate past governor and current minister of the F.C.T, Nyesom Wike.

An anecdote: ‘l once asked a wiseman, how do l know who is real (amongst my followers) and he replied, ‘Remove the benefits and see who’s left’ appears to ring true in Rivers state, as loyalty is being determined by who is benefiting and who has the ability and capacity to keep dispensing benefits.

Regardless of opposition, Tinubu remains a master strategist who has reshaped Nigeria’s political landscape. His ability to build coalitions and outmaneuver opponents was evident in the formation of the APC, which unseated the PDP in 2015. As governor of Lagos, his policies—including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and revenue reforms—laid the foundation for the state’s economic growth.

His adaptability is another strength. Over the years, he has adjusted to shifting political realities, often turning challenges into opportunities.

Of course, Tinubu is not without controversy. Some critics allege discrepancies in his age, questioning whether he is truly 73, as officially stated, or older, based on past reports. However, in a world where information can be manipulated with Aritificial Inteligence tools, such claims remain unverified. Moreover, age falsification is widespread among Nigerian civil servants, with many reducing their official ages to extend their careers.

To address this issue, the National Assembly should consider criminalizing age falsification and making it highly enforceable as part of the ongoing constitutional review.

Ultimately, Tinubu’s rise to power is a testament to his political skills. While some admire his leadership, others strongly oppose his methods. But instead of resorting to insults to me for this analysis based on objective principles, critics should articulate their reasons for opposing him so that meaningful political discourse around the strenghts and weakness of president Tinubu’s reforms can take place.

On that note, once again, on behalf of my family and l, happy birthday, Mr. President—Asiwaju of Lagos and Jagaban of Borgu, and congrats to madam first Lady Oluremi Tinubu who has been standing by her husband like the Rock of Gilbraltar.

•Magnus Onyibean entrepreneur is public policy analyst, author and advocate, development strategist.