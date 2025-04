Ronaldo Pays TrIbute After Death of Former Coach 

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute following the death on Tuesday of the coach who discovered him and several other elite Portuguese players.

Aurelio da Silva Pereira, who died aged 77, created Sporting Lisbon’s recruitment and training department in 1988 and went on to be responsible for the development of some of Portugal’s finest players.

The list of players he discovered and nurtured includes Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Nani and Ricardo Quaresma.

“One of the greatest symbols of world training has left us, but his legacy will live on forever,” Ronaldo postedon social media.

“I will never stop being grateful for everything he did for me and for so many other players. Until forever, Mr. Aurelio, thank you for everything. Rest in peace.”

Aurelio Pereira was partly responsible for Portugal’s greatest football achievement, as the Euro 2016-winning squad featured 10 players he helped to discover. That team was nicknamed the ‘Aurelios’.

In 2017, he received the Medal of Sporting Merit from the City of Lisbon and, in 2018, Uefa distinguished him with the Order of Merit for his contribution to the development of Portuguese and European football.