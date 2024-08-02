87 Legal Practitioners Make Final SAN List for 2024

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Eighty Seven applicants yesterday emerged successful for the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for year 2024.

They were found worthy to be conferred with the prestigious SAN rank by the Legal Practitioners Privilege Committee (LPPC).



“The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) under the Chairmanship of His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at its 164th Plenary session held today August 1, 2024, has approved the elevation of 87 Legal Practitioners to the Inner Bar”, a statement from the LPPC released to journalists read.



The statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, Mrs Hajo Sarkin Bello, explained that the SAN rank is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

Meanwhile, Bello stated that the meeting further considered five different petitions written against some of the applicants and determined that each of the petition lacked merit and thus dismissed.



“The swearing in ceremony of the 87 successful applicants is scheduled to take place on September 30, 2024”, she added.

Recall that the LPPC had on July 2, shortlisted 98 lawyers for the conferment of the rank of SAN for the year 2024.



Out of the 98 shortlisted applicants, 87 were advocates while the remaining 11 were academic.

However, only one, Prof Gamu Oke Aseyemi made the final list from the academic line and 86 of the advocates except one was not successful.

Among those in the advocate category are; Lateef Olaseinde Karim; Godwin Tagbo Ike; Johnson Odionu; Nnodim Marcellinus Duru and Innocent Adams Ovbagbedia.