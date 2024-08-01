SeerBit: Unified Payment System Will Address Africa’s Payment Challenges

By Emma Okonji

SeerBit, a financial payment solution company has stressed the need for unified payment system across African countries, in order to ease trade and financial transactions.

CEO of SeerBit, Mr. Omoniyi Kolade, who said this at a media interactive session organised recently by SeerBit in Lagos, decried the multiple payment systems across African countries, which according to him, inhibit free trade and financial transactions within African countries.

Recognising the challenges associated with multiple payment systems, Kolade said a unified payment system across African countries, would address such challenges.

In her presentation, Product Marketing Manager at SeerBit, Uju Akinlolu, said the company would continue to enable businesses to grow by enabling payments across value chains.

“We provide support to the payment ecosystem to ensure that businesses scale.

Payment is the lifeblood of commerce and our vision is to scale businesses at the speed of commerce and technology.

We power payment in three folds: Payment connections, Payment disbursement (Flow Management), and Solutions that enable businesses to leverage on our expertise to be able to develop products and take them to the market faster.

“We build a module of payment solutions that we can customise for them that will help them go to market much faster. We work with organisations from the place of understanding what their ecosystem is and what it will take for them to scale and we empower payment across the value chains. We also work with global businesses that want to penetrate and scale into African countries,” Akinlolu said.