Security Operatives Disperse Protesters Attempting to Forcefully Enter Kaduna Govt House

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The nationwide protest against hunger and bad governance almost went violent in Kaduna as the protester attempted to force themselves into Government House.

The protesters also attempted to block major roads leading to the Government House.

The protest however turned violent when demonstrators started burning tires and throwing stones in an attempt to force their way into the Government House.

Security operatives however, responded swiftly, shooting cannisters of teargas to disperse them.

Angered by the action of security personnel, the protesters resorted to vandalising Governor Uba Sani’s bill board and traffic light as they flee out of Sokoto Road where the Government House is located.

The protesters were mainly youths and underaged children.

The protesters were singing anti-government slogans and carrying placards demanding the reintroduction of fuel subsidy and good governance.

Earlier before moving to the Government House, the protesters held a rowdy procession from the NEPA roundabout along Ahmadu Bello Way, to the Leventis displaying placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the placards read: “End Removal of Fuel Subsidy Now”, “Stop Banditry”, “Stop hunger”

“End Bad Governance,”

They also chanted anti- government slogans, saying unprintable things about President Bola Tinubu.

The protesters were being closely monitored by security operatives.

The protesters were uncoordinated as they seemed to have no leader or an umbrella body under which they were protesting.

Residents of Kaduna stayed away from their offices and business places for fear of the unknown.

Many offices, including banks, courts and markets were closed.

The streets were empty, except for children who were playing football on the road.