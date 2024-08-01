Nigeria to Build First Multilingual LLM to Enhance Research in Artificial Intelligence

Emma Okonji

Following the launch of Nigeria’s first multilingual large language model (LLM) initiative by the federal government in April this year, Awarri, the Nigerian startup selected to build the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI), has engaged over 500 fellows of the federal government’s ‘3 Million Technical Talent’ (3MTT) programme.

The aim is to use the cohort as data collectors in building the multilingual large language model that will enhance research and development in AI.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who disclosed this in a recent post on his verified X handle, reiterated the government’s commitment to creating more jobs for Nigerians in the tech space, insisting that the initiative will enhance the creation of digital jobs for Nigeria, in today’s era of Artificial Intelligence.

“This is a landmark initiative that will cement Nigeria’s position as an emerging leader in African AI research and development,

“I’m glad to see the growth of the Awarri team since its launch in November 2023 to 120 staff, with an additional engagement of over 500 fellows from our 3MTTNigeria programme as data collectors, as they build Nigeria’s first multilingual large language model,” Tijani said.

According to the minister, Awarri kicked off operations with 100 AI jobs in Ikorodu in November last year. He described the startup as a ‘full-stack offering that ranges from data gathering to model creation and AI application development’.

“Looking forward to seeing more companies in the space as we slowly but surely build a technology workforce that will contribute to global AI development,” Tijani stated in a post on his verified X handle.

The federal government had in April this year, launched the country’s first multilingual large language model (LLM) through the country’s Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Tijani had announced that the launch of the AI solution came from a four-day AI workshop held in Abuja.

Tijani further said the launch of the AI tool was facilitated by a collaboration involving Nigerian AI company, Awarritech; global technology company DataDotOrg; the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); and the National Centre for AI and Robotics (NCAIR).

“The LLM will be trained in five low-source languages and high-end English to ensure a stronger language representation in existing datasets for the development of artificial intelligence solutions,” Tijani said.

The minister added that Nigeria developed an initial draft of its National AI Strategy, which showed notable progress and collaboration aimed at promoting the growth of the nation’s AI following the four days of cooperative effort involving over 120 AI professionals.

During the workshop, Tijani re-announced the launch of the NCAIR, an entity dedicated to promoting research and development in AI, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, and the internet of things, as well as their practical applications in Nigeria’s key sectors.

He stated that the capacity increased at NCAIR would allow it to be more effective in carrying out its role as a centre for digital innovation and research.

Tijani revealed that the National AI Strategy has received initial funding of $3.5 million from interested partners under the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

He noted that foreign and local partners also supported the funding, including UNDP, UNESCO, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Lumite, Lagos Business School, Nigerian Science Data, NITDA, among other institutions.

This includes $1.5 million of direct funding and an additional $2 million invested by 21st Century Technologies into the trial programme.