FG Targets Optimal Health Outcomes Through Research Innovations

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government yesterday, launched what it described as strategic health research development aimed at achieving optimal health outcomes for all its citizens.

Speaking at the National Strategic meeting on Health Research Development and Innovation held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the Minister State for Health and Social Welfare Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the federal government was working towards achieving optimal health outcomes for all the citizens.

He said that the event provided an opportunity for Nigeria, “to reflect on progress, identify gaps, and chart a strategic path forward that leverages our strengths and resources.

“I am very proud to witness the gathering of such a distinguished assembly of experts, policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders, all united by a common purpose: to advance the health and well-being of our nation through the power of research and innovation.

“Nigeria, with its diverse population and unique health challenges, stands at a critical juncture in its journey towards achieving optimal health outcomes for all its citizens. In this quest, the role of health research and innovation cannot be overstated.

“It is through rigorous research that we gain the insights necessary to develop effective interventions, and through innovation, we transform these insights into tangible solutions that improve the lives of our people.

“Today’s meeting is a testament to our collective commitment to fostering a robust health research ecosystem that not only addresses our current health challenges but also anticipates and prepares for future ones.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mrs. Daju Kachallom, said Strategic Health Research Development and Innovation was aimed at aligning health research with national priorities and foster collaboration along with researchers and policy makers as well as identify innovative solutions to our healthcare challenges.

She said Nigeria currently faces numerous health challenges ranging from communicable and non- communicable diseases that needed urgent and sustainable interventions.

Kachallom, lamented that the country does not possess the required financial resources to address the health challenge.

She however said by harnessing the nation’s abundant human resources through research and innovative solutions, the country can greatly overcome the problem in the health sector.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Director, who was represented by Marybrent Wood, assured that the organisation was prepared to assist the country the health research drive so as to help improve healthcare delivery.

Representative of the United States Centre for Disease Control expressed the hope that the research effort would gear towards finding solutions to the lassa fever scourge in Nigeria.