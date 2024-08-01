  • Thursday, 1st August, 2024

#EndBadGovernanceProtest: Soon-to-be Inaugurated Kano NCC Office Attacked

The Police Command in Kano State has confirmed that a section of the Digital Industrial Park (DIP) of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) in Kano State was attacked by protesters.

The Commissioner of Police, Salma Dogo, told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in a telephone interview on Thursday, that the generator house was set ablaze and the office was vandalized.

He said that already the police along with security agencies had taken security measures to safeguard lives and property of the residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the center, which serves the northwestern region of Nigeria, was scheduled for commissioning on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

However, protesters invaded the center, broke into offices, and looted state-of-the-art equipment worth billions of Naira. The generator room was also reportedly set ablaze.

The center was established to promote the federal government’s digital economy initiative by training young Nigerians in digital entrepreneurship.

The center is one of six located in each of the country’s geo-political zones, with this particular one serving the northwest region.

The attack on the center has significant implications for the government’s digital economy project, which aims to foster young digital entrepreneurs. ( NAN)

