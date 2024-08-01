EndBadGovernanceProtest: Security Agencies Intensify Stop, Search Operations on Agbara-Badagry Expressway

Soldiers and the Nigeria Police on Thursday, stopped and searched vehicles plying the Agbara-Badagry expressway to ensure full security in the border town amid expectation of protest in the areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that police officials were on ground at Mowo, Oko-Afo, Agbara and the popular Badagry roundabout as early as 7.00.a.m.

At the Odofa axis of Badagry expressway in Agbara, soldiers from the 243 Rece Battalion of Nigerian Army, were seen checking vehicular movements in and out of the coastal city.

NAN also reports that the Police also installed checkpoints beside the Immigration point to check vehicles going in and out of Badagry.

A Police officer at the Agbara checkpoint who preferred anonymity told NAN that they were checking to ensure motorists did not carry anything incriminating in and out of Badagry.

“We are here to see that they comply with court ruling. If you are found with posters or fliers of protest, we will stop you and ask questions.

“We have been here since 6.30.a.m and so far, there is no problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Fanimeyin Bankole, the Chief Superintendent of Police and Divisional Police Officer, Morogbo, who was on patrol to Agbara, said the Police were on ground to ensure nobody disturbed the peace of loving Nigerians.

Bankole said that residents were engaging in their lawful duties in all the places he had so far visited.

A Butcher, Ganiyu Ajanaku said that about 15 cows had been killed for sale today in the Agbara Market.

Ajanaku commended security agencies for maintaining peace in the area.

“On Wednesday, we heard that Agbara bus stop will be used as protest point in spite of a court directive that Freedom Park in Ojota should be used.

“The Police assured us that we should continue with our normal businesses. We are happy they are on ground today,” he said.

NAN reports that residents of the area were going about their normal activities; though there were heavy security presence at the popular Badagry roundabout and Mowo area. (NAN)