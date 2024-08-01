EndBadGovernanceProtest: Protesters  Burn Tafa LG Secretariat in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Some protesters on Thursday burnt part of the Tafa Local government Secretariat in Niger State.

In addition, the protesters burnt two official vehicles belonging to the local government and vandalized two others.

The protesters also looted property in the Secretariat.

However, according to eyewitnesses, the intervention by the police and soldiers stopped the entire Secretariat from being burnt.

Police Public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the story, describing the arsonists as ” miscreants”.

Abiodun said in a statement made available to newsmen that 11 “miscreants” had been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Abiodun, “Following the nationwide protest slated to commence today 1st August, 2024, unfortunately this morning at about 0930hrs, some miscreants of Tafa area of Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State and that of Hayin-Diko Gurara LGA of Niger State mobilized and stormed Tafa LGA Secretariat of Niger State located along Abuja-Kaduna expressway, Sabon-Wuse Niger State.

“The hoodlums vandalized the Secretariat, partly set it ablaze, two cars were also burnt and two others vandalized.

“They further looted valuables there-in, while the Police and other security agencies responded to the scene, and arrested eleven violent miscreants with different dangerous weapons, including firearms as others were dispersed from the scene and some of the looted items were recovered”.

Abiodun also disclosed that the Police and other security agencies responded to the blockage of the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, and the old toll-gate where the hoodlums were dispersed”

He disclosed that: “Presently, the expressway has been reopened for motorists and there is free flow of traffic along the highway”

ThISDAY learnt that the protesters that blocked the Abuja – Kaduna road were robbing travelers of their handsets and other valuables before the police and soldiers dispersed them.

In Bida, the protest was very peaceful while in Minna the Niger state capital apart from the incident along Top Medical road where some ,20 youths attempted to protest and set bonfire, the city was peaceful.

Unconfined reports said that there were casualties in Suleja but the police were yet to confirm such development as at press time.