  • Thursday, 1st August, 2024

#EndBadGovernanceProtest: Kano Police Apprehends 13  for Vandalism During Protest

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Police Command in Kano State said it had detained 13 suspects for alleged vandalism of vehicles at the State High Court premises.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Salma Dogo confirmed the development in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.

He said operatives of the command apprehended the suspects at the court premises.

Dogo said the command adopted proactive security measures to ensure the safety of residents of the state during the protest.

According to Dogo, the police in collaboration with sister security agencies are conducting intensive patrols to guarantee the safety of the residents and protesters.

“This collaboration aims to maintain law and order in the state during the duration of the protest”.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to provide credible intelligence on suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies.

