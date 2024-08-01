  • Thursday, 1st August, 2024

Despite Appeals, #EndBadGovernanceProtest Kicks off in Abuja

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ayodeji Ake

Despite appeals from the federal government, political leaders, traditional and religious leaders to shun scheduled nation wide hunger protest tagged #EndBadGovernanceProtest, activities kick started in Abuja this morning.

The peaceful protest kickstarted at Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with protesters demonstrating with placards and banners.

On the placards and banners were inscribed: ‘Make Legislation a Part Time Job’, ‘End Bad Government Now’, ‘Take It Back Movement #EndBadGovernmentInNigeria’, among others.

Meanwhile, the presidency has urged the angry youths to shun any form of protest as the federal government was doing all possible means to tackle hunger.

On security measures, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), under the leadership of Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has assured protection of protesters from hoodlums.

