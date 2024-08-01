Challenges Before the New HASG Chairman

Raheem Akingbolu writes on the challenges before the Heads of Advertising Sectoral Group, urging the new chairman of the group, Mr. Lanre Adisa to brace up to face the task.

The Heads of Advertising Sectoral Group (HASG) is the apex body overseeing the advertising ecosystem in Nigeria. It comprises various sectoral groups, including the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Media Independent Practitioners of Nigeria (MIPAN), Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), and Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN).

The chairmanship of HASG rotates among these associations. Recently, the President of MIPAN, Mr. Femi Adelusi, handed over the chairmanship to the new President of AAAN, Mr. Lanre Adisa, who now assumes the role of HASG Chairman.

In recent years, HASG has faced significant challenges. Apart from a joint press conference held in solidarity with OAAN when outdoor advertising sites were indiscriminately demolished by the Nasir El-Rufai government in Kaduna State, in 2022, the organisation has been largely inactive. The crisis within HASG deepened with ADVAN’s recent withdrawal from the umbrella body.

According to a letter signed by the Chief Executive Officer of ADVAN, Mrs. Ediri Ose-Ediale, the decision for the withdrawal followed an extensive deliberation and careful consideration by the ADVAN Executive Council and association members.

In the letter, which was addressed to the HASG chairman, Dr. Olufemi Adelusi, ADVAN, who stated that while their participation in HASG has provided valuable opportunities for collaboration with industry professionals, it was further stated that recent activities of HASG have deviated from its stated objectives.

Among other objectives, the association listed; promoting investment in advertising services, fostering trust in the advertising sector, nurturing closer relationships among advertising sectoral associations, and engaging in discussions on regulations affecting advertising practices in Nigeria.

ADVAN highlighted that, despite repeated engagement, their contributions and submissions have not been adequately acknowledged or acted upon by HASG. The association emphasised the need for transparency, accountability, and inclusion in successful joint committees, which they found lacking in recent HASG activities.

“Regrettably, we have experienced a departure from these objectives in the recent activities of HASG,” the letter stated.

“In light of the apparent selective inclusion and predetermined outcomes, we find it necessary not only to withdraw from HASG but also from other ad-hoc industry committees where similar biases exist until such a time we are convinced that these biases have been fully and transparently resolved,” the statement added.

Providing further reasons for its decision, it pointed out that, “A case in point is the recent launch of the Audience Measurement system by ARCON and the Ministry of Information. Honestly, we have no clue on any of the modalities of the system.

However, ADVAN reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to fulfilling its obligations to participate in all statutory committees and its dedication to fostering a thriving marketing industry. The association said it remains open to transparent conversations and programs aligned with these objectives, adding that, “We will reconsider our decision once we are certain that principles of accountability, trust and transparency in all dealings will be upheld.”

With a new chairman, it is expected that HASG would review the entire scenario and find a way of calming the nerves to bring about a peaceful resolution that would reabsorbed ADVAN into the fold.

Besides, the new Chairman faces a daunting task in restoring stability and vibrancy to HASG in addressing the task ahead.

Rebuilding Trust

The introduction of the Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP) has created a significant rift within HASG, with ADVAN opposing the new regulation by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON). The Advertisers had rejected the implementation of the AISOP on the basis that it makes an unconstitutional attempt to infringe on the rights of private entities to determine their contractual terms.

Though, the association expressed its support of the plan to create a Standard of Practice for the advertising industry, pointing out that a key objective of ADVAN is to facilitate and support progress in the advertising and marketing communications industry but it faults some areas in the new order.

The issue reached the peak last year when ADVAN filed a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of the amended Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Law.

According to a statement issued by ADVAN President, Osamede Uwubanmwen, the move to challenge the new advertising law came after a thorough and deliberate consideration of the law’s implications for the advertising industry and its members.

He added that ADVAN views the legal action as an essential response to safeguard the interests of its members and the integrity of the marketing profession in Nigeria. With this development, it is obvious that the new Chairman must work diligently to rebuild trust and cohesion among the members to ensure the association can move forward effectively.

Negotiating ADVAN’s Return

As a crucial stakeholder within HASG, the exit of the advertisers from the fold may pose a threat to the body’s influence and unity. The new Chairman must prioritize fostering peace and negotiating ADVAN’s return to the fold, as their involvement is vital for HASG’s overall health and efficacy. All over the world, advertisers are the mainstay of the advertising business because the advertising spending resides with them. They play a vital role in the e-commerce ecosystem and boost overall business growth.

New out-Of-Home Legislation

Over the years, outdoor advertisers have been regarded as the endangered species in the industry because of incessant class between them and the regulators, which often arise as a result of multiple taxation and duplication of regulators. The problem got compounded at the twilight of the current Nigeria President, Bola Tinubu, as the governor of Lagos State when he established the Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA). Rivalry sparked between the new body and OAAN over unfriendly rates and highhandedness. Other states, like Kwara, Cross Rivers, Ondo, Oyo, Kaduna and Ekiti have since established similar agencies. Though OAAN and the state bodies are expected to be partners in progress, the situation on ground is still far from this, despite various moves made by successive administrations to broker peace, especially in Lagos, which happen to be the hub of outdoor business.

Currently, at the national level, a new bill, the Chartered Institute of Out-of-Home Media Practitioners of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, poses another significant challenge. If passed, this bill could undermine HASG’s remaining influence, as it is seen by many experts as an unnecessary duplication of ARCON’s functions, with many articles mirroring existing ARCON laws. The new Chairman must actively engage with stakeholders and legislators to address the potential impact of this bill and advocate for the interests of HASG and its members.

The new HASG Chairman has a formidable task ahead, needing to address internal divisions, restore unity, and navigate legislative challenges to reinvigorate the organization and restore its standing in Nigeria’s advertising industry. Most importantly, HASG needs to galvanize all sectoral bodies to be committed to various activities of ARCON to arrive at a common ground.