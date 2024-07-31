Revised AFN HTACOS  Not Targeted at Anybody, Says DHQ

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has dismissed trending media reports that the draft Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) 2024, for military officers is causing tension in the services as many are planning to leave due to unfavorable terms contained in the new draft document.

Media report over the weekend had revealed that officers of Nigerian Army who joined the armed forces after university education face a looming mass exodus following the proposed Revised Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) 2024, which is awaiting President Bola Tinubu’s approval.

Aggrieved officers allegedly warned that if the document is approved, it will frustrate them out of service due to prolonged stays on ranks.

The reviewed document however, revealed that military authority is contemplating a policy change that would extend the promotion duration for Direct Short Service (DSS) officers, who join as professionals, while leaving the promotion timeline unchanged for regular service officers commissioned through the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), adding that junior regular service officers spend five years on a rank, while Direct Short Services officers will spend seven years, going forward.

In a swift reaction to the disenchantment amongst short service officers in the military, the Acting Director Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement, said the current HTACOS was signed by the then President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017, and is to be reviewed every five years, stressing that gleaning from that background the review is overdue.

According him, the current leadership of the AFN has kick-started the process of reviewing the 2017 HTACOS which is long overdue.

Gen Gusau said: “The committee of officers involved in the review comprises members from the three services and across different professions in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN). As it stands, the draft is actually intended to be refined further by inputs from stakeholders.

“Pertinently, the document is aimed at enhancing efficiency and the general welfare of the members of the AFN and also focuses the effective discharge of AFN constitutional mandate especially in this period the AFN is engaged in addressing multiple security challenges across the nation and even beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“Consequently, it would be counterproductive to target or retard the growth or progression of any category of officers in the Armed Forces of Nigeria as suggested by the media reports”.

The publication, he said clearly showed lack of in-depth research as the writers could have consulted appropriate authorities instead of relying on hearsay.

The DHQ called on all Nigerians, particularly members of the armed forces, to disregard such publications and revert to the proper channels of communication as laid down by the AFN.

Also, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will leverage NEMA’s rescue plan to avert unfortunate future disasters in the country.

Gen. Musa said this yesterday, when he received the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Hajia Zubaida Umar, who led her management on a courtesy visit to the Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Gen. Musa who received the DG and her entourage in his office, reiterated AFN’s continuous support to the agency, while saying NEMA is doing a lot to make things better. A statement by Acting Director Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, said the agency is also touching lives through their activities.

Hajia Zubaida who could not hide her deep appreciation for the AFN support, said that collaboration between the military has become crucial as they strive to meet up to the NEMA mandate on disaster management and building of resilience in Nigeria in the face of armed conflicts, coupled with growing disaster incidents driven by climate change and intensive competition over dwindling land and water resources”.

NEMA, she added, has recognised the vital role, the AFN plays through the Disaster Response Units (DRUs), stressing that Armed Forces activities towards her agency saves lives and restore normalcy.