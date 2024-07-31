Our Offices Shut to Protect Workers, Facilities, Says MTN

MTN Nigeria has given reasons why it decided to close its offices nationwide.

According to MTN, its offices were closed in order to protect its workers and facilities from attacks, after the Monday attack on some offices in Lagos and Osun.

The telco said it was still taking stock of its losses as a result of damages protesters inflicted on its operations by physically destroying some of its facilities.

An MTN source said: “Yes, we had to take the decision of closing offices nationwide to protect our workers. They have suffered untold humiliation already and we did not want more harm to happen to them. However, the decision will not affect any of our services, which will be going seamlessly on the background. But, what I don’t know, is when to open offices. It will depend on the nature of the nationwide protest and how long it lasts.

The nationwide protest is billed to begin August 1, but several groups have pulled out, including student union group, giving reasons that the protest may be hijacked and may not address the purpose.