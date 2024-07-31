Onyeka Onwenu Has Left a Beautiful Legacy, Says PMAN President

Vanessa Obioha

Following the announcement of Nigerian veteran musician Onyeka Onwenu’s death earlier Saturday, the President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, shared his admiration for her legacy in a phone call with THISDAY.

“She leaves a beautiful legacy behind. A legacy of focus, hard work, perseverance, endurance, and the pursuit of a better life. This is what we should all remember her for,” he said.

Okafor fondly recalled how Onwenu used to accommodate him and his late partner Junior during their heydays as the musical duo Junior and Pretty. He described her as punctual and well-composed. “She had respect for herself, community, culture, and history. She is the most talented female musician to ever come out of Nigeria.”

As PMAN mourns the music legend, Okafor highlighted her enduring fight for musicians’’ rights.

“She was Vice-President of PMAN and, until her death, was among the few who would always fight for the intellectual property and royalties of musicians to be protected and go to the rightful owners. The union will greatly remember her in this capacity.”

Onwenu died on Tuesday, July 30, after performing at the 80th birthday party of Emzor Pharmaceuticals’ CEO, Stella Okoli.