Ndume Rejects New Office in National Assembly, Gives Reasons

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senator Ali Ndume, former Chief Whip of the Senate, has rejected the new office allocated to him by the Committee on Senate Services, chaired by Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West).

Ndume in a letter to the committee, a copy of which was sighted by our correspondent on Tuesday, said he would only occupy an office on the fourth floor being a very ranking senator.

The letter dated 30th July 2024, and signed by his Chief Confidential Secretary, Shuaibu Gawu, explained that offices are traditionally allocated based on seniority.

Part of the letter, addressed to the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, and titled, “Re: Office Allocation” read: “I am directed to inform you that, Distinguished Senator Mohammed All Ndume, has rejected the allocation of office number 3.10 by the Committee.

“This is because offices are traditionally allocated on seniority basis. Senator Ndume is the most Senior Senator after Sen Ahmad Lawan and will only occupy an office on the fourth floor.”

Attempts by our correspondent to speak with Ndume on the matter did not succeed on Tuesday failed because the senator, who is said to be attending an ECOWAS Parliament session in Ghana, could not be reached on phone.

However, a ranking senator who is a current principal officer told our correspondent that Ndume actually deserves an office on the fourth floor.

The senator, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, said: “Ndume is a ranking senator. He deserves to be on the fourth floor just like former senate president, Ahmad Lawan”