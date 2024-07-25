Borno State Leaders Storm Abuja, Protest Ali Ndume’s Removal as Senate Chief Whip

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Political leaders and other prominent indigenes from Borno South Senatorial District, who were constituents of the ousted Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, yesterday, besieged the Unity Fountain Abuja, to register their displeasure over his removal from office.

They claimed that Ndume was removed from office for merely drawing the attention of President Bola Tinubu to the sufferings of Nigerians.

The protesters came under the umbrella of the Southern Borno Development Association, defied massive downpour to hold the procession.

Addressing the demonstration, leader of the association, Mohammed Ibrahim Biu said, “We are here to register our displeasure over the action of the Senate with respect to our Senator, Ali Ndume.

“He was removed from office as Senate Whip based on a complaint by the National Chairman of the APC for saying what others have been saying.

“Nothing he said was new. We believe President Tinubu being a listening leader, has started implementing some of the advice given by Senator Ndume that is why the new minimum wage bill was recently passed and approved by him.

“We wish to appeal to the Senate President and the Senate to reconsider this decision. He was occupying that position as the only position occupied by the Southern Borno Senatorial District in the National Assembly.”

Biu described Ndume as a consistent and forthright leader who had always spoken out in favour of his constituents in particular and down trodden Nigerians in general.

Meanwhile, Senator Ndume has commended the Borno State Government for its efforts in the ongoing Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (RRR) project.

He said the development had resulted in the resettlement of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes in ten communities of Gwoza Local Government Area.