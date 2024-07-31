GSS Oyigbo Wins 2024 NLNG Science Quiz in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Government Secondary School, Oyigbo, has won the 2024 Science Quiz Competition sponsored by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

The General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, Mr Andy Odeh, said the competition aims to promote scientific and technological literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among secondary school students.

Speaking in the competition’s theme ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI): Innovating the Future’, Odeh said NLNG believes that preparing for the future requires understanding and harnessing the power of technology, particularly AI.

He added that the competition was designed to test students’ knowledge, ignite creativity, and hone problem-solving skills essential for innovation.

According to him, NLNG’s commitment to science education extends beyond the competition, with initiatives like the NLNG University Support Programme, scholarship programs, and infrastructure development in host communities.

He said, “At NLNG, we firmly believe that now is the time to prepare for the future. As we look around, it is clear that the future is being shaped by scientific and technological advancements. Among these, artificial intelligence stands out as a transformative force. This science quiz competition is an opportunity to test our children’s knowledge, ignite their creativity, and hone their problem-solving skills—essential ingredients for innovation.

“Through this competition, we aim to promote scientific and technological literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, encouraging young people to pursue careers in science, engineering, and technology.”

Two students from GSS Oyigbo, Nnanna Peace and Raphael Ataisi, clinched the first prize with 63,858 points, beating six schools, including Bonny National Grammar School and Niger Delta Science School, who came second and third in the grand finale of the competition.

Other schools in the grand finale included Enitonna High School Borokiri, Community Secondary School Okrika, Birabi Memorial Grammar School Borokiri, and Community Secondary School Orowurokwu.

In his speech, Rivers’ Commissioner for Education, Ovy Chukuma, appealed to other corporate bodies to emulate NLNG and positively impact Rivers youths.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Minister of Education, Mrs Ebere Emenike, Chukuma said, “Rivers State is very happy with what NLNG is doing by exposing our kids to these kinds of competitions, and we urged other corporate bodies to emulate NLNG.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 winners of the NLNG 2024 Science Quiz Competition, Miss Raphael Ataisi and Nnanna Peace, told journalists that GSS Oyigbo lacked equipment for science practicals.

“We are so happy to be the champion of NLNG 2024 Science Quiz Competition. We want to thank NLNG for providing this opportunity for public schools to compete among themselves,” the students stated.