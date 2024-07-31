Cholera Claims Seven in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Cholera has claimed the lives of seven people in Delta State. The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, who confirmed the casually figure while briefing newsmen in Asaba yesterday, described Cholera as a disease caused by poor sanitary environmental practices, adding that its outbreak remains a national challenge.

The health commissioner spoke at a press conference organised by the Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, to sensitise and update members of the public on the outbreak vis-a-vis intervention efforts of the state government to contain the disease.

He also explained why persons who contracted the disease have not been quarantined, noting the relevant department of the state health ministry has since taken full charge of controlling the disease.

Dr Onojaeme said: “We have done so much to respond to the challenge with a view to controlling it through the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.”

We don’t quarantine Cholera patients because the disease is not airborne, but we treat victims and advise them to avoid the risk factors.

“We are continuing our control process with adequate advocacy. Cholera is a national outbreak which gives the intervention approach a national importance. So, we are doing our best to curtail it on all sides.”

He revealed that the first outbreak of cholera in the state was in mid February this year in Warri South-west Local Government Area, noting that the seven deaths recorded were mainly children.

However, the second and third outbreaks of the disease were later recorded across seven other local government areas.

“Cholera is a bacterial infection spread by the consumption of infected water and food, which results in watery stool, dehydration and electrolyte”, he pointed out, even as he harped on the need for regular hand washing, intake of clean potable water and maintenance of clean and hygienic environment.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information,Osuoza, appealed for support of all citizens for government’s efforts at tackling the disease.

Osuoza said that the press conference was necessitated by the tight schedule of the health commissioner, which made it difficult for him to address series of enquiry and concerns of journalists individually, on the reported outbreak of cholera in the state.