80 Girls Graduate from Lagoon School

Oluchi Chibuzor

Eighty girls of the class of 2024 have graduated from The Lagoon School, Lekki Lagos.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony recently, the Principal, Doreen Onyekwelu, commended the parents for partnering the school in raising the girls throughout their stay there.

She also commended the staff for ensuring that ” our students imbibed the virtues that will enable them to play their unique roles at home, workplace, and the larger society, which is our vision.”

Reeling out the success stories of the young girls, Onyekwelu noted that 15 of them who wrote UTME scored 300 and above.

She stated, “I am proud to say that our students who had the highest score in UTME started from the reception class of The Lagoon School primary section, and 15 of our girls who wrote JAMB scored 300 and above.

“Our very own Osadebamen John-Nejoh led team Nigeria for the international Robotics competition in Singapore and they won the gold medal! She was the only female and the leader of the team.

“Last year, they donated over N400,000 through Mufti Day to support the scholarship of The Lagoon Institute of Hospitality Studies during the International Girl Child Day celebration.”

The principal described this as a great act of kindness and generosity, adding that the graduating set was the first to introduce the culture of reciting the school’s philosophy, mission, vision, motto, and core values on the assembly ground.

The guest speaker, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, said, “As graduates of Lagoon School, you are privileged. With privilege comes responsibility, and that includes responsibility to spare a thought for the kind of country that we can or will become.

“The bonds you have forged here will be resources as you navigate the challenges beyond it. Here you have forged those bonds in innocence embracing diversity without suspicion. Beyond here you will find many people egging you on to tear down those bonds. Please ignore them.”

The best-graduating student, Miss Toluwase Adeoye, whose career focus is market research and analysis, advised that girls should discover their identity in God and match on with strong ambition and determination to overcome any challenges that may come their way.