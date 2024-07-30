Zamfara Approves Construction of Strategic N81bn Magami-Dansadau Road

Zamfara State government has approved the construction of a new 108-kilometre road from Magami to Dansadau.

“The construction of the road is for immediate action, to address security concerns and prioritize the well-being of the affected people in the area,” a statement on Tuesday from the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris said.

He explained that government took the decision at the state’s Executive Council meeting presided by Governor Dauda Lawal at the Government House.

Idris noted that the meeting also deliberated on some other issues including the 2024 budget performance.

The statement said, “the 108-kilometre road project, as outlined in the 2024 budget, has made significant progress in which the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure obtained the Governor’s consent to commence the due process for the award of contract and authorization and Certificate of no Objection from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

“The Governor approved the contract award to Dantata and Sawoe Construction Co. Ltd, being the lowest responsive bidder and shortest contract duration of 18 months at N81,189,223,505.73.

“The major scope of work outlined for the project include clearance to the limit of the construction area, total scarification of the existing deteriorated surface, removal of unsuitable material and replacement with approved quality material, provision of filter material at identified locations, provision of approved laterite fill to makeup levels, provision of different types of hydraulic structures including reinforced concrete drains at identified locations and provisions of access cover slabs.”