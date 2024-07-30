FAAN Restates Commitment to Swift Response During  EmergenciesFAANFAAN Restates Commitment to Swift Response During  Emergencies

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that it remains committed to swiftly responding to air crash and other emergency situations.

Acting General Manager of Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu, Stella Goodluck, made this known at the end of a mock air crash rescue operation conducted to assess the readiness of operators in responding to all emergency situations.

Speaking to THISDAY, Stella said that the exercise, which is compulsory every two years, is in accordance with International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) regulations.

She noted that it was also an expression of FAAN’s commitment to the safety and welfare of all Nigerians and other nationals who constantly patronise airlines for their daily activities.

“I want to thank the management team at the airport, the on-scene commander, Azuh Ngozi and all responding agencies for making this mock exercise a successful one,” she said.

Speaking further, she said: “The mock exercise which held within the airfield, saw participation from all relevant agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Ports Health, ARFFS, Aviation Security, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Civil Defence,”