ESG: Access Bank Wins Euromoney Award for Best Bank in Nigeria, Ghana

Kayode Tokede





Access Bank Plc has been honoured at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024, having been named Nigeria’s Best Bank and Ghana’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

The accolades, it said, highlights the Bank’s outstanding performance and commitment to sustainable practices across its operations in Africa.

For over two decades, Access Bank has consistently demonstrated its ability to innovate and provide tailored solutions that meet the needs of its diverse clientele.

The Bank has also shown leadership in ESG practices, serving as one of the continent’s leading lights in sustainable finance.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna in a statement on the awards, said: “This recognition by Euromoney doesn’t just acknowledge our achievements, it also reflects our future aspirations as a Bank.

“At Access, we are driven by a purpose to not only meet the financial needs of our customers, but also to make a lasting positive impact on the communities we serve. These awards motivate us to continue leading the way in responsible banking practices across Africa.”

Last year, Access Bank Nigeria received Euromoney’s ‘Market Leader’ rating, across the areas of Corporate Banking, CSR, Digital Solutions, ESG, and SME Banking. Similarly, Access Bank Ghana was rated ‘Market Leader’ in CSR, affirming its strong impact in the local communities.

Also speaking on the awards, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji said: “Our commitment to sustainability is integral to everything we do at Access Bank Ghana.

“Whether it’s through our support for grassroots sports, such as our partnership with the Ghana Football Association’s Division One League, or our environmental initiatives like planting over 20,000 seedlings across the country and the ‘A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow’ campaign, we are dedicated to enriching lives and building resilient communities.”

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence is widely recognised as the definitive annual awards programme for the global banking industry. For over 30 years, Euromoney has celebrated banks and bankers who demonstrate differentiation and innovation, setting the industry benchmark for excellence. This year, Access Bank’s achievements have been acknowledged, reaffirming its leadership in the financial sector.

The Euromoney Market Leaders rankings are based on a rigorous methodology, combining qualitative and quantitative data from internal bank sources and external client references. This robust approach provides a comprehensive and objective assessment of the industry’s top performers, guiding customers to the banks that excel in their respective fields.

Access Bank’s recognition at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024 highlights its commitment to setting new standards in banking and sustainability. The bank remains focused on driving innovation, promoting inclusive growth, and making a positive impact across the African continent.