Edo, Ondo Guber: INEC Expresses Worry Over Safety of Officials, Candidates, Others

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over the safety of its officials, candidates, agents, supporters, observers, journalists, service providers and voters.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Tuesday at the third regular quarterly consultative meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs).

He said campaign by political parties and candidates are in full swing in both Edo and Ondo States.

Yakubu, therefore, urged the CSOs to intensify advocacy for peaceful elections, including engagement with stakeholders.

He stated: “The commission finds the recent event in Edo State resulting in the death of a security personnel worrisome. Happily, there has been no incident known to the commission since then.

“Nevertheless, the commission will meet with the security agencies as early as Friday this week under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES). I want to assure you that security in Edo and Ondo will be a major issue for discussion at the meeting.

“We are as concerned about the safety of candidates, agents and supporters as we are about the security of our own officials, observers, journalists, service providers and, above all, the voters.”