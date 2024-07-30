  • Tuesday, 30th July, 2024

Edo, Ondo Guber: INEC Expresses Worry Over Safety of Officials, Candidates, Others

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over the safety of its officials, candidates, agents, supporters, observers, journalists, service providers and voters.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Tuesday at the third regular quarterly consultative meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs).

He said campaign by political parties and candidates are in full swing in both Edo and Ondo States. 

Yakubu, therefore, urged the CSOs to intensify advocacy for peaceful elections, including engagement with stakeholders. 

He stated: “The commission finds the recent event in Edo State resulting in the death of a security personnel worrisome. Happily, there has been no incident known to the commission since then. 

“Nevertheless, the commission will meet with the security agencies as early as Friday this week under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES). I want to assure you that security in Edo and Ondo will be a major issue for discussion at the meeting.

“We are as concerned about the safety of candidates, agents and supporters as we are about the security of our own officials, observers, journalists, service providers and, above all, the voters.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.