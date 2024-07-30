Black Armbands for Ifeanyi Ubah

Players in Anambra State wear black armbands as a mark of respect for fallen former Chairman, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA), has announced that all players in the ongoing Babatem/Anambra FA All Stars Football Competition must wear black armbands.

Dr. Ubah passed away in London at the age of 52 and was the former Chairman of ANSFA for 4 Years.

He was also the owner of the defunct NPFL, later NNL side, FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

ANSFA has now outlined its plan to pay more respect to its former Chairman during the remaining matches of the Babatem/Anambra State FA All Stars Tournament which is in the group stage.

A statement from the FA by board member and Head of the Media Committee, Mr Ralph Chidozie George: “We will continue to mourn our late former Chairman, Senator Ubah and players will wear black armbands during the remaining games of the Babatem All Stars Tournament”

Chairman of ANSFA, Chief Chikelue Iloenyosi aka ‘General’ said “Our thoughts are with his family, I have spoken to the Wife and many stakeholders of the game in our State and everyone is in deep mourning, and so we will do everything to honour him”.

“His family have promised to keep us posted on their plans towards a befitting burial and we will surely play our part to honour a man who was one of the greatest philanthropists of football in our State.”

“In addition to players wearing black armbands in the remaining matches, we have also agreed that a minute silence must be observed in the matches billed for this weekend”. General Chikelue said.