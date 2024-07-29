  • Monday, 29th July, 2024

Supa Komando Unveils Inspiring New TV Commercial

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Beverage manufacturer, Seven-Up Bottling Company, has launched a new consumer-centric TV commercial for its vibrant and award winning innovative energy drink brand, Supa Komando. 

The commercial themed ‘Fire On Naija’, was unveiled during the Big Brother Naija season 9 premiere  yesterday featuring on air personality and hype man, Do2tun ‘The Energy Gad’, ex Big Brother Naija housemates, Neo, Cross, Saskay and Erica with a message of resilience to its Nigerian consumers.

Brand Lead, Energy Category Marketing, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Yewande Ade-Alao, said the commercial highlights some of the daily challenges faced by consumers and how Supa Komando serves as a reliable companion during tough times.

“It is imperative that our communication continues to reinforce the message that Supa Komando inspires consumers to “Fire on” in their daily hustle.Every day, we all face challenges in our journey towards growth and success. When faced with overwhelming situations or daunting tasks, Supa Komando stands as a beacon of inspiration, motivating consumers to channel their inner strength, and achieve their goals,” Yewande explained.

The commercial portrayed various Supa Komando consumers, including a student, a production manager, a content creator, a skater and an entrepreneur, all feeling overwhelmed while dealing with varying challenges as they go about their daily hustle. The Supa Komando brand ambassadors act as motivational voices, encouraging them to “Fire On” till they succeed.

