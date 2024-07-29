Stakeholders Canvass Religious Tolerance Among Nigerians for Peace

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The need for religious tolerance in Nigeria took the centre stage at the weekend in Benin-City, capital of Edo State, at a grassroots sensitisation programme on survey report on Freedom of Religion and Belief (FORB) in Nigeria.



The programme themed: “Mechanism to Monitor Freedom of Religion in Nigeria”, was implemented by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC); the Kukah Center for Faith, Leadership and Public Policy, and Nasrul-lahi-l-Fathiu Society (NASFAT), while King Abdullah ibn Abdulaziz International Center for Inter-religious and Inter-cultura! Dialogue (KAICIID) provided the logistics.



In her opening remarks, Project Coordinator, FORB, Hajia Halimat Oyedele, said the project targets increasing the level of coexistence and the opportunity for peace in the country, and also addressing the existing structural limitations.

She added that the project was meant to promote changes in policies to ensure existing laws and mechanisms, promote social cohesion and the respect of freedom of religion and belief.



Her words: “In addition, it is meant to prevent possible future violations. The project will also focus on spreading a culture of respect of difference through targeted awareness raising activities on Interreligious Dialogue (1RD) and the respect of freedom of religion and belief.

“This will increase the level of tolerance of the population and, hence, the possibility for peaceful coexistence between communities.”

On his part, the keynote speaker, Nurudeen Asonogie, while stating that all the major religions in Nigeria preach justice, stressed: “All religions preach justice. You can’t take everything because you think you are the majority.



“You can’t take everything just because you think you have the opportunity. Let it go round because the one who doesn’t get would create a situation where you have no peace. Everything you do must be on the wheel of ethics.”

Also speaking, Country Expert Representative, KAICIID, Joseph Atang, stressed the need for freedom of religion in Nigeria, warning that disrespect for individuals’ religious beliefs would result in conflict as currently experienced in the country.



He said: “Some persons’ faith is disrespected so it becomes a source of conflict. Every human love respect. Every human love honour. Every human wants to have source of belonging. Where you don’t have all these, you are angry and it could lead conflict.”

Also lending his voice, South-South Coordinator, NASFAT, Dr. Adesoye Mustapha, stated that religion is being used as a weapon at the grassroots by people in authority, noting however, that such religious intolerance experienced among the masses is not obtainable among the politicians.



In his goodwill message, the Chief Imam of Benin, Alhaji Abdulfatai Enabulele, who stated that God is one and that there’s no need for religious strife in the country, appealed to religious leaders in the country to be more accommodating.



Also in his goodwill message, Humphrey Iriabe, Director of Evangelism & Inter-faith Matters of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Edo State Branch, noted: “We must see ourselves as the children of Abraham. Religious leaders need to educate their people that we are one. We are all humans created by one God.”