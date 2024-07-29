Philip Consulting, Assima Partners for Change Management Training

Sunday Ehigiator

Leading Nigerian consulting firm, Phillips Consulting (pcl), and Assima, a global systems training platform, have announced a strategic partnership to transform change management training in Africa.

In a statement signed by the duo, the collaboration is expected to bring together over 50 years of combined expertise to provide organisations with immediate and effective solutions to existing training challenges.

They said the partnership will also enable African clients to access Assima’s cutting-edge systems training platform for the first time, facilitating smoother transitions, improved adoption of new systems, and enhanced achievement of strategic goals.

According to the CEO of Assima, Brendan Scullion, “This partnership will facilitate the growth of pcl’s services and Assima software in the African market. The combined expertise of both companies will elevate the standards of systems process training to unprecedented levels. It will drive growth and innovation in the African market, elevating systems process training to new heights.”

According to the statement, “With this partnership organisations will benefit from state-of-the-art systems training development, comprehensive change management strategies, and customised solutions tailored to their unique needs.”

Speaking further on the partnership, Senior Partner, pcl, Paul Ayim, said, “This partnership leverages the latest innovations in training and change management, providing a holistic solution that addresses both technical and human aspects of business transformation.”