ITF, CIPMN Mull Special Certification for Artisans

James Emejo in Abuja

The Training Fund (ITF) said it has partnered the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) to develop a special certification category for artisans in the country.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing on the commencement of a special certification for Nigerian artisans trained under the Skill Up Artisan Programme (SUPA), over the weekend,

Director-General/Chief Executive, ITF, Dr. Afiz Ogun, said the collaboration will also lead to the development of a training programme for both trainers and artisans.



He said the collaboration with CIPMN remained a game changer in the practice of artisanry in the country.

Ogun pointed out that beyond elevating the practice and professionalising artisanry, the concept provides the artisan with the critical knowledge needed to organise work and craft which is required for success.

He said, “The Nigerian artisan by this collaboration and upon passing the requisite examination becomes a certified Project Manager and a member of CIPMN in a special category.



“Our work is not done yet for we have just began our ambitious march to transforming the face of artisanry in Nigeria.

“These artisans are happy and hopeful because they can see the work and effort being put in to changing their circumstances.”

The ITF boss added that the federal government was not resting on its oars in ensuring that the condition of artisans and practice of artisanry in all trades transformed for good.



He used the opportunity to prevail on Nigerians over the planned protest on August 1, 2024.

He urged the protest leaders to sue for patience as the Renewed Hope agenda promised by the President Bola Tinubu is being worked on assiduously.

He said, “It is not designed to be enjoyed for a fleeting moment but to last, endure and replenish Nigerians of all shades and stripes.”



In his remarks, Registrar, CIPMN, Mr. Henry Mbadiwe, said the collaboration between both institutions, and the introduction of project management learning to artisans’ development was the first of its kind in the country.

He said the initiative was set to not only change the skills level within the informal sector but also contribute to elevating the status of those who practice these trades.