IDPs: Nigeria Hosts Over 6m, as FG Flags-off Agricultural Empowerment Project

*Commission lists 10 states to benefit in resettlement cities

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Commissioner for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, (NCFRMI) Tijani Ahmed, has revealed that as of June 2024, Nigeria is playing host to about 6 million internally displaced persons due to ongoing internal conflicts, armed banditry and natural disasters.

As a result of this, the commission has embarked on a project which will be in phases and with the first targeting 1,000 IDP farmers across the three states of Borno, Nasarawa and Plateau.



It has been designed to ensure that IDPs take part of the farm produce for subsistence, while the remaining is purchased by humanitarian agencies such as the commission, NEMA, NEDC and other agencies including the private sector.

Tijani stated this over the weekend in Loko, Nasarawa State, during the flag-off of the Renewed Hope Agricultural Empowerment Project for Internally Displaced Persons (REHAEPI) in Nigeria, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

He disclosed that the commission has completed resettlement cities for IDPs and other persons of concern in the states of Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, Nasarawa and Kano, and will expand the resettlement to Benue, Cross River, Niger, Sokoto and the FCT.



“The commission has made major strides in the provision of sustainable housing for IDPs. We have completed resettlement cities for IDPs and other persons of concern in the states of Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kano and we are expanding these resettlement cities to Benue, Cross River, Niger, Sokoto and the FCT.



“We are building additional houses for IDPs in Borno State to meet the shelter needs of IDPs and Nigerian Refugees that will be repatriated from the neighbouring countries of T’Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

“We have begun the process of building vocational and skills acquisition centres with fully equipped boarding facilities in each of the six geopolitical zones. These centres are aimed are producing a large crop of skilled IDPs that are empowered and self-sufficient.”

In his opening remarks, Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari said the nation has witnessed unprecedented humanitarian crisis with countless citizens displaced from their homes and deprived of their livelihoods.

He noted that the plight of the IDPs is a matter of grave concern which demands collective attention and action, while stressing that the resilient individuals have endured unimaginable hardships, including the loss of loved ones, homes, and sources of income.

He said: “Agriculture has the potential to be a lifeline for these vulnerable populations. By empowering IDPs with the necessary skills, resources, and support, we can help them rebuild their lives and contribute to the overall development of our nation.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to addressing the challenges faced by IDPs and creating opportunities for their productive engagement and reintegration into the society.”