Forum of LG Commissioners Appoints Kano Deputy Gov as Chairman

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Forum of Commissioners of Local Governments of the Federation has announced the appointment of Kano State Deputy Governor, Comr. Aminu Gwarzo as its new interim Chairman.

The decision was made during the forum’s maiden meeting held in Abuja, where commissioners from across the country gathered to discuss and strategise on key issues affecting local governments in Nigeria.

According to a statement, Gwarzo would brings his wealth of experience and a track record of excellence in local government to his new role, adding that the appointment is seen as a significant step towards strengthening local government administration and promoting collaboration among commissioners nationwide.

In his acceptance speech, Gwarzo expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues and reiterated his commitment to advancing the objectives of the forum.

“I am honoured to serve as the Chairman of this esteemed forum. Together, we will work tirelessly to promote effective local governance, improve service delivery, and ensure that our communities thrive,” he said.

The Forum of Nigerian Commissioners of Local Government plays a significant role in shaping policies and driving initiatives that enhance the capabilities of local governments across Nigeria.

Under Gwarzo’s leadership, the forum aims to address pressing challenges such as revenue generation, infrastructure development, and capacity building for local government officials to justify the confidence repose in them by their principals.

Key priority of Gwarzo’s tenure include: advocating transparency, accountability, and promoting innovative solutions to improve public service delivery.

The forum also plans to engage with governments at national and sub-national levels to ensure that local governments receive the necessary support and resources to fulfill their mandates effectively.

The new chairman is expected to lead the forum in promoting unity and collaboration among local government commissioners, ensuring that best practices are shared, and that local governments across Nigeria operate efficiently and effectively.

The Forum of Nigerian Commissioners of Local Government is a collaborative platform that brings together commissioners of local government affairs from all 36 states of Nigeria.

The forum aims to promote best practices in local governance, advocate for policies that enhance local government administration, and facilitate knowledge sharing among its members. Through its various initiatives, the forum seeks to improve service delivery and foster sustainable development at the local level.