Fatima Bello in Table Tennis Action, Quadri Aruna Crashes
Nigerian player, Fatima Bello, to take on home girl, France’s Yuan Jia Nan in the Round 2 of the Women’s Table Tennis singles event.
Nigeria’s biggest hope for a table tennis medal, Quadri Aruna blew a 3-0 lead to capitulate 3-4 in the men’s single on Saturday night.
He failed to repeat his Rio 2016 quarterfinals performance as he was dashed by Eduard Ionescu, who completed an astonishing 4-3 upset in his Olympic debut.
The 20-year-old Romanian saved a total of 6 match points to defeat the Nigerian (8-11, 9-11, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 13-11).
The day’s drama reached its climax with another seven-game thriller, as Australia’s Finn Luu surrendered a 3-0 lead to a determined Alberto Mino, who sealed a memorable victory amidst a jubilant Ecuadorian contingent.
TEAM NIGERIA FIXTURES TODAY
Table Tennis (Women)
Fatimo Bello Vs Jia Nan Yuan (France) 9 am
Basketball (Women)
Nigeria Vs Australia 10 am
Boxing (Women 60kg)
*Cynthia Ogunsemilore Vs Wu Shin (Taipe) 2:30 pm
*(bout on hold following suspension of the Nigerian)