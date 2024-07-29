  • Monday, 29th July, 2024

Fatima Bello in Table Tennis Action, Quadri Aruna Crashes

Sport | 2 hours ago

Nigerian player, Fatima Bello, to take on home girl, France’s Yuan Jia Nan in the Round 2 of the Women’s Table Tennis singles event. 

Nigeria’s biggest hope for a table tennis medal, Quadri Aruna blew a 3-0 lead to capitulate 3-4 in the men’s single on Saturday night.

He failed to repeat his Rio 2016 quarterfinals performance as he was dashed by Eduard Ionescu, who completed an astonishing 4-3 upset in his Olympic debut. 

The 20-year-old Romanian saved a total of 6 match points to defeat the Nigerian (8-11, 9-11, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 13-11). 

The day’s drama reached its climax with another seven-game thriller, as Australia’s Finn Luu surrendered a 3-0 lead to a determined Alberto Mino, who sealed a memorable victory amidst a jubilant Ecuadorian contingent. 

TEAM NIGERIA FIXTURES TODAY

Table Tennis (Women)

Fatimo Bello Vs Jia Nan Yuan (France) 9 am

Basketball (Women)

Nigeria Vs Australia 10 am

Boxing (Women 60kg)

*Cynthia Ogunsemilore Vs Wu Shin (Taipe) 2:30 pm

*(bout on hold following suspension of the Nigerian)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.